Synthetic Biology (SynBio) in Drug Discovery and Next-generation Therapeutics

The SynBio field has evolved well over the past two decades, with significant technology disruptions leading to new opportunities and remarkable growth potential.



Advances in SynBio technologies have transformed drug discovery and therapeutics development, accelerating the identification of novel drug targets and high-throughput compound screening and easing drug discovery.



Its contribution to therapeutics has resulted in the design and development of more sustainable and stable therapies.



Emerging and promising SynBio tools, such as gene circuits and CRISPR systems, enable the development of next-generation cell therapies, antibodies, and engineered organisms with therapeutic effects.



The rise in next-generation therapeutics will be evident in the coming years, especially in developing CAR-T cell immunotherapy using Synbio, as it can provide accuracy and personalization.Frost & Sullivan notes a rise in the SynBio start-up ecosystem across regions as the world moves toward precision medicine.



Intense R&D efforts are ongoing in academia, start-ups, and big pharmaceutical companies toward developing SynBio-driven therapies for cancer, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.



Therapeutics biomanufacturing also widely uses SynBio platforms, allowing companies to scale therapeutics based on commercial requirements cost-efficiently.



Technology developments will boost the global adoption of SynBio tools, encourage the funding ecosystems, and move toward high-growth opportunities.



Information provided in this report includes the following:

•Growth drivers and restraints (2023–2027)

•Developments in SynBio technologies supporting drug discovery

•Critical challenges in developing SynBio therapeutics and the steps taken to address them

•Global market participants with potential

