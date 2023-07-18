New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microbiome Technologies for Nutraceuticals and Personal Care: Technology and Application Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06476358/?utm_source=GNW

The human microbiome is made of several microorganisms that reside within and outside the body.



These comprise complex and diverse bacteria, archaea, fungi, viruses, and protozoa.



They form signature colonies unique to an individual or body part and help maintain general health and wellness.



Any disruptions to the naturally occurring healthy microbial communities can cause dysbiosis, leading to several diseases, including gastrointestinal, immunological, inflammatory, neurological, and skin disorders.



Therefore, there is a rising focus on restoring the natural microbial balance within and on the human body using microbiome-based interventions, both from therapeutic and consumer wellness perspectives.This study covers recent and upcoming microbiome technologies and their impact on bolstering consumer wellness across global nutraceuticals and personal care applications.



The report discusses microbiome technologies fueling developments across dietary supplements, food and beverage (F&B) products, and skin, hair, and oral care products.



It includes global patent and R&D landscape analytics that use microbiome technologies for consumer wellness and provides insights into recent microbiome industry developments, emerging innovations, and future roadmaps.



In addition, this report lists the strategic microbiome partnerships and industry challenges and drivers.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06476358/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________