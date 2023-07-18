New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06476355/?utm_source=GNW

This research service provides a detailed analysis of the fraud detection and prevention (FDP) market in light of increasing cybersecurity concerns.



FDP vendors are using data and device analytics, user behavior and pattern recognition technology, guidelines set by regulating bodies, and industry standards that enable integration to offer know-your-customer (KYC) and know-your-user (KYU) capabilities.



To differentiate themselves from the competition, FDP vendors are highlighting the business value of FDP solutions by offering business insights and complementary capabilities such as threat intelligence and risk analysis.



Behavioral and other biometrics capabilities are enabling vendors to provide solutions that can detect and prevent fraud without compromising the speed and accuracy of business processes.This research service takes an in-depth look at the FDP solutions and products being offered by vendors and provides profiles of key industry participants.



A discussion of the industry verticals and the relevant metrics has also been included.



The study tracks regional and technology trends and examines the growth environment, focusing on the innovations and business plans of FDP vendors.



It analyzes the drivers and restraints for this market and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players to leverage.



The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027.

