Emulsifier Enhancers Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 83.46 Million by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville , July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global emulsifier enhancers market is estimated to reach US$ 83.46 million by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The food business relies on emulsifiers to improve product quality, and their use helps stabilize food compositions and improve food texture, appearance, stability, and flavor. As the market for processed and convenience foods expands, so does the demand for emulsifiers, which has emerged as a dominant factor in this business.

Another factor driving the growth of the emulsifier enhancers market is increased awareness of the benefits of emulsification in food items. As a result, demand for natural emulsifiers with many health benefits has grown significantly. Emulsifiers are compounds added to foods to facilitate the mixing and stabilization of two or more immiscible phases, leading to improved food stability, a longer shelf life, and enhanced flavor, color, and texture. Therefore, they play a critical role in the food industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global emulsifier enhancers market is valued at US$ 43.22 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for emulsifier enhancers is projected to rise at a 6.8% CAGR through 2033.

By the end of 2033, the global market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 83.46 million.

The market in France is predicted to expand at 7.7% CAGR, reaching US$ 8.68 million by the end of 2033.

“Rising demand for packaged and processed foods contributing to increased sales of emulsifier enhancers as they play an important role in improving the texture, stability, and shelf life of food products,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Avril Group

Bavaria Group

Cargill, Inc.

Corbion

FBC Industries Inc.

Fiberstar Inc.

Newpark Resources Inc.

Nelson-Jameson Inc.

ICL Food Specialties

Market Competition



Producers of emulsifier enhancers are focusing on solutions to fulfill the changing demands of the food sector. A recently introduced emulsifier offers multiple functionalities, simplifying manufacturing processes and reducing costs by combining emulsification, stabilization, and texturization capabilities into a single product.

Kerry Group launched Durafibre, a new line of emulsifiers, in March 2021. These emulsifiers offer a range of benefits to food processors, including enhanced dough management and baked volume.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global emulsifier enhancers market, presenting historical demand data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (lecithin mono, di-glycerides & derivatives, sorbitan esters, stearoyl lactylates) and application (dairy products [drinkables, ice cream, yogurt], confectionery [chocolates, candies, aerated confections], bakery products [cakes, pastries, bread, biscuits], oils & fats [spreads]), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

