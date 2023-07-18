Flash News: OKX Wallet Goes Open Source, Paving the Way for a More Inclusive Web3 Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of July 18, 2023.



OKX Wallet Goes Open Source, Paving the Way for a More Inclusive Web3 Ecosystem

OKX is proud to announce that its leading multi-chain wallet is now open source. With its source code now available to the public on Github, developers and users can verify and inspect the safety and security of OKX Wallet - as well as other core functions of the multi-chain wallet's code - fostering greater trust and confidence within the Web3 community.



More specifically, OKX Wallet's open-source nature means that the Web3 community can now view, inspect, modify, improve and build upon the multi-chain wallet's signature SDK (Software Development Kit) on 60+ chains, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Aptos and Cosmos. This move is in line with OKX's vision of creating a more secure, collaborative and inclusive Web3 community, with the goal of onboarding the next billion users to Web3.



OKX Wallet's decision to make its multi-chain wallet open source is a step towards making foundational blockchain technology more accessible to everyone, as well as further supporting the blockchain industry's core principles: decentralization and trustlessness. To access OKX Wallet's source code, click here.



OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace. OKX Wallet is also the first Web3 wallet to utilize multi-party computation (MPC) technology across 37 chains. MPC technology eliminates the need for traditional written down keys and seed phrases by splitting a user's private key into three parts, greatly improving security and eliminating a single point of failure.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.



OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.



As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.



To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for education and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.