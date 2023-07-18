Photo Printing Kiosk Market Strong Expansion | US$ 2,183.44 Million By 2030

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global P hoto P rinting K iosk M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. This growth is attributed to the growing desire among consumers for personalized products and photocopies.

According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the photo printing kiosk market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 2,183.44 million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 1,915.00 million in 2022, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 1.7% during the period 2023-2030. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the photo printing kiosk market.

A photo printing kiosk is a self-service station that allows users to print photos directly from their smartphones, memory cards, or other digital storage devices. Furthermore, photo printing kiosks offer a convenient and effective solution for printing digital photos on the spot. With their user-friendly interfaces, diverse printing options, and instant results, this type of kiosk caters to the growing demand for photo souvenirs in an increasingly digital world.

Global Photo Printing Kiosk Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) 2,183.44 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 1.7% By Type Mini Photo Kiosk and Photo Kiosk Stand By End Use Event Photography, Corporate Offices, Public Spaces, and Others By Distribution Channel Direct and Indirect Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players Kodak Alaris Inc., DNP Imagingcomm America Corp. (Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.), FUJIFILM Corporation, HiTi Digital, Inc., Peleman Industries, and Boft

Global Photo Printing Kiosk Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, in 2022, the photo kiosk stand segment accounted for the largest market share in the photo printing kiosk market. The growth of the segment is attributed to their convenience and ability to provide instant photo prints. The rising demand for instant photo printing and customization is fostering market growth.

Based on End Use, in 2022, the event photography segment contributed the largest market share in the photo printing kiosk market. The availability of various printing options and customizable products such as photo books or calendars is contributing to the segment growth. Additionally, the demand for event photography and instant photo printing has increased in recent years owing to the growing number of weddings, birthdays, and other milestone events.

Based on Distribution Channel, in 2022, the direct segment contributed the largest market share in the photo printing kiosk market. The growing demand for direct distribution channels for photo printing kiosks is attributed to the reduced cost savings associated with intermediaries. Moreover, this type of channel enables businesses to receive feedback from customers quickly to identify and address issues promptly, make necessary improvements, and continuously enhance their products or services. As a result, the aforementioned factors are augmenting the market growth.

Based on Region, in 2022, North America accounted for the largest share contribution of 36.80% to the market growth driven by the rise in the number of tourists and travelers in the region. Tourists often seek physical mementos of their travel experiences, this is a prominent factor propelling the demand for photo printing kiosks, in turn enhancing the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

As per the research, Kodak Alaris Inc., HiTi Digital, Inc., and FUJIFILM Corporation, among others, are the major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are continuously leveraging new technologies to develop innovative solutions that are more efficient, and cost-effective. Further, the photo printing kiosk market is expected to grow steadily due to the increasing adoption of these devices in public spaces. The market is characterized by intense competition, with companies focusing on expanding their product offerings and increasing their market share through mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Key Market Takeaways

The global photo printing kiosk market size is estimated to exceed USD 2,183.44 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Based on type, the photo kiosk stand segment accounted for the highest market share in the photo printing kiosk market statistics in 2022.

Based on end use, the event photography segment accounted for the highest market share of 38.50% in the photo printing kiosk market statistics in 2022.

Based on distribution channel, the direct segment accounted for the highest market share in the photo printing kiosk market statistics in 2022.

Europe is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of photo printing kiosks in retail stores.

North America accounted for the highest market share of 36.80% and was valued at USD 704.72 million and is expected to reach USD 807.43 million in 2030.

List of Major Global Photo Printing Kiosk Market:

Kodak Alaris Inc.

DNP Imagingcomm America Corp. (Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.)

FUJIFILM Corporation

HiTi Digital, Inc.

Peleman Industries

Boft

Global Photo Printing Kiosk Market Segmentation:

By Type Mini Photo Kiosk Photo Kiosk Stand

By End Use Event Photography Corporate Offices Public Spaces Others

By Distribution Channel Direct Indirect



Frequently Asked Questions in the Photo Printing Kiosk Market Report

What was the market size of photo printing kiosk in 2022?

- In 2022, the market size of photo printing kiosk was USD 1,915.00 million.

What will be the potential market valuation for photo printing kiosk by 2030?

- In 2030, the market size of photo printing kiosk is expected to reach 2,183.44 million.

What is the key restraint hampering the growth of the photo printing kiosk market?

- The rise of online photo printing services is likely to restrict market growth.

What is the dominating segment in the photo printing kiosk market, by type?

- In 2022, the photo kiosk stand segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall photo printing kiosk market.

Based on current market trends, which geographical region contributed the largest share in the market?

- North America accounted for the largest market share in the photo printing kiosk market.

