Global Tissue-engineered Skin Substitute Growth Opportunities

Moreover, the increasing number of surgical injuries, plastic surgeries, cosmetic surgeries, and other reconstructive surgeries is expected to propel market growth during the forecast period (2023-2027). In 2022, the market witnessed a huge revenue spike as the backlog of skin substitute procedures postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic started to be cleared.This study analyzes the global TESS market, including market landscape by end users, application types, therapy types, and market share percentage by market participants.



It also examines macroeconomic factors, the latest trends, revenue forecasts, the US regulatory landscape, and next-generation TESS technologies and solutions.



The study period is from 2022 to 2027, and the base year is 2022. The study also highlights specific market growth opportunities, with a focus on disruptive innovation, new unaddressed markets, and the growing prevalence of cosmetic tourism.



It excludes the bone grafts market for bone regeneration and repair and the market for artificial organs created with the help of allografts, such as allograft aortic valves in cardiac applications.New application areas for skin substitutes, including plastic surgeries, reconstructive surgeries, and post-surgical wound healing, are expected to increase during the forecast period and boost TESS market growth.



A wide range of specialized surgical applications, such as facial plastic surgery, dermal fillers, and root therapy, use synthetic TESS for reconstructive and repair purposes.



Other applications include face-lifts, breast augmentations, and limb or back additions.



Moreover, the introduction of advanced products, including cellular and acellular skin spray products, suggests advanced usage in clinical dermatology for complex wound healing.



Plastic surgeons are also increasingly using skin substitutes to treat several types of cutaneous defects without minimizing donor sites.Novel skin substitute types in the form of injectables, particulates, and sprays are entering the TESS space along with innovative manufacturing technologies, enabling the faster development of skin substitutes and resulting in new features that accelerate wound healing.



Customers are also demanding less-expensive products that offer longer shelf-life; these products must also be easily available and offer hassle-free application as well as low-to-zero infection at the application site.



Particulate (powder form) placental extra-cellular matrix (ECM), spray-on skin substitutes, 3D bioprinted skin substitutes, and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections are some next-generation solutions and technologies the study analyzes. The study also touches upon CMS policies for skin substitute products announced in July 2022, which state that skin substitutes will be called wound care management products to aptly mirror how clinicians use them, enabling more consistent and transparent product coding.



Biological skin substitutes dominate the market as the adoption of and preference for these products is higher than the other 2 types.



Though biosynthetic skin substitutes treat moderate-to-severe burns, the synthetic segment is expected to witness faster growth than biosynthetic skin substitutes, mainly due to the rising technological advancements in biomaterials.



Synthetic skin substitutes demonstrate increased control over scaffold composition.

