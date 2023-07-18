Revolutionizing Golf Practice: Shots Gained Launches Groundbreaking Mobile Application

Gloucestershire, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gloucestershire, England -

Shots Gained, the groundbreaking mobile application that promises perfect practice and improved golf performance, proudly announces its recent achievement in making the app available to golfers of all skill levels. Utilizing advanced statistical measurements, Shots Gained aims to revolutionize the way golfers approach their game, enabling them to achieve consistent patterning and ultimately lower scores.

The app provides a comprehensive solution for golfers seeking to enhance their game and overcome the frustrations of stagnant progress. With a guarantee to improve all aspects of golfers' performance, Shots Gained offers a money-back assurance if users fail to witness noticeable results.

Duncan Moore, PGA Professional, Creator, and Co-Founder of Shots Gained, emphasizes the firm belief that every golfer can reach their full potential through disciplined practice and a deeper understanding of their performances. Moore's team of experts has dedicated countless hours to perfecting the app, ensuring it transforms the way golfers approach the sport.

Shots Gained unlocks the secret to optimal practice by providing golfers with in-depth insights into their game. With its advanced features, golfers can closely monitor their progress, identify areas for improvement, and target their weaknesses. The mobile application is designed to be user-friendly and accessible for golfers of all levels, whether they are seasoned pros, weekend warriors, or new to the game.

Data from the USGA reveals that the average golfer's handicap has only improved by an average of 1.6 shots over the past 25 years. In response to this stagnation, Shots Gained aims to accelerate improvement and help golfers achieve their goals on and off the golf course. By leveraging advanced statistical measurement capabilities, the app provides accurate insights into strengths and weaknesses, allowing for more effective practice and ultimately lower scores.

The timing to put Shots Gained to the test couldn't be better with the upcoming Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. Golfers have the perfect opportunity to leverage the app's powerful capabilities and enhance their preparation. The app's data-sharing capabilities enable golfers to connect with others, learn from each other's experiences, and gain a competitive edge.

Co-Founder William Weaver adds that Shots Gained not only optimizes practice time but also serves as a valuable tool for preparing for tournaments and making strategic decisions on the course. The founders' mission is to empower golfers to enjoy the sport, improve their game, and achieve their goals.

Serving as an affordable alternative to expensive coaching, Shots Gained aligns with its mission statement, "To Dramatically Reduce the Global Handicap Index". The app's effectiveness has been proven time and again, leading to the confidence to offer a money-back guarantee to users who do not see improvement in their game.

Golfers are encouraged to embrace the golfing revolution and allow Shots Gained to be their guide to success on the course. They can download the app today from the Apple App Store or Google Play to unlock their full potential. Whether their aspirations lie in winning championships or simply enjoying the game more, Shots Gained will be their trusted companion throughout their golfing journey. Golfers are invited to bid farewell to guesswork and embrace data-driven improvement. With Shots Gained, they can take control of their game.

Duncan Moore, PGA Professional, Creator, and Co-Founder of Shots Gained, reiterates that the app aims to change the game by providing golfers with the tools and insights they need to reach their full potential. The app's design ensures it is user-friendly and accessible to all golfers, regardless of their skill level. Shots Gained is here to help golfers improve their game and achieve their goals. The app is available for download at the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

