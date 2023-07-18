New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in the European Digital Tachograph Market, 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06476350/?utm_source=GNW





The digital tachograph market, the European equivalent of the North American electronic logging device market, has achieved record penetration rates due to freight transportation mandates that have been around for decades.Since the introduction of the digital tachograph in 2006 as the successor to analog tachographs, governments and governing agencies have implemented several reforms and improved the technology and widespread adoption in the region.



In this report, the analyst examines vital market developments in the past and identifies growth prospects for various stakeholders in the value chain. The European digital tachograph market is on its way to complete market saturation soon.



The report highlights strategic positions that tachograph providers and telematics service providers (TSPs) can take to create new prospects, led by upcoming reforms to tachograph mandates.



The analyst expects several cross-vertical partnerships and new mergers and acquisitions to impact the market dynamics in the next three years.We also include the following:

• Industry trends that aid market growth

• A geographical analysis of penetration

• Key competitor analyses

• Revenue forecasts

• Market sizing

• Other relevant parameters

