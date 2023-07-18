Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Forms New Partnership with Sam’s Club

Dallas, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues to expand their retail footprint by partnering up with Sam’s Club.

As of July 1st, 2023, the Texas-style barbecue brand is now offering Sam’s Club shoppers their world famous, original polish smoked sausage in 36 stores in North Texas. While Dickey’s began selling their quality meat at grocery stores across the country in 2016, they are now offering a new item, the 36 oz Club Pack.

“We are excited to introduce the new 32 oz club pack to barbecue enthusiasts, as well as build a great retail partnership with Sam’s Club,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO Dickey’s Capital Group. “We are happy to offer more shoppers our quality barbecue, especially our signature smoked kielbasa sausage. Our award-winning sausage is a family recipe, made by Dickey’s in Mesquite, Texas.”

The suggested retail price for the Dickey’s Club Pack will be $10.48 per pack (36 oz). This is the first Dickey’s sausage club pack available for purchase in the market.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

