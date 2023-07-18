New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Outlook, 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318446/?utm_source=GNW





Market forecasts are derived from the miles driven, usage patterns, replacement rate, new truck sales, and total vehicles in operation (VIOs). Each region covers a breakdown of the aftermarket by unit shipment, parts spend, revenue, and distribution channel.



The analysis also looks at each region’s competitive environment and market opportunities.

2023 is forecast to be another challenging year globally for the MD and HD truck aftermarket industry due to persistent inflation pressures, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical issues.



North America and Europe are expected to face slowing to negative GDP growth in 2023, likely dampening aftermarket spending compared to 2021 and 2022.China is projected to lead growth in the Asia-Pacific as its economy reopens from the pandemic-induced shutdown in 2022.



Market participants such as OEMs and fleets are expected to invest in digital solutions that provide real-time data and transparency on operations to boost efficiency.



Industry players will rely on these digital solutions to mitigate risks and lower overall costs.

Author: Wallace Lau

