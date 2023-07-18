New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North American Power & Energy Outlook-2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06278381/?utm_source=GNW

2023 is looking to be another critical year for the North American energy transition journey.



The Inflation Reduction Act has unlocked unprecedented growth opportunities for the United States, but developers, regulators, and other stakeholders must work hard to implement clean energy initiatives while addressing supply chain challenges, inflation, power security, and reliability issues.



This outlook study covers the regional growth environment, as well as wh feels should be expected from the sector in 2023, based on important trends noticed in the industry over the last two years and expected to continue through 2030. The deliverable investigates the investment opportunities accessible to North American industry participants by the different power generation sources, highlights future growth opportunities, and the strategic imperatives market participants need to consider capitalizing on growth opportunities. The outlook offers a comprehensive overview of top Power and Energy trends in NA, in 2023: the crucial stage in America’s energy transition, IRA leading a broader renewable upsurge in solar energy use, the rise of off-shore wind power, substantial deployment of battery energy storage (BES), the political push for scaling up production of heat pumps, the hydrogen economy, and so on.

Author: Lucrecia Gomez

