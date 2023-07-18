By 2031, the Global Market for Barbecue Accessories is Anticipated to Cross US$ 2.4 billion, with a CAGR of Over 5% from 2023 to 2031: TMR study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for barbecue accessories was estimated to have acquired a market valuation around US$ 1.6 billion in 2022. The market is likely to garner an outstanding 5% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 2.4 billion.



Consumers like trying out and tasting novel cuisines, particularly the younger generation. The market for barbecue accessories is fueled by the intensive research and development (R&D) efforts of major manufacturers that strive to provide consumers with new, superior goods like grill boxes.

Outdoor excursions are now enjoyable thanks to inventions like beverage coolers and worktops with drawers. It is possible to bring outdoors the whole interior kitchen's equipment, including full sinks, fridges, and lights.

Heat is better retained by barbecues with cooking boxes constructed of thicker stainless steel. It takes a while for these cooking boxes to heat up. Once they attain the desired temperature, they are able to hold it for a considerable amount of time, even when the lids are partially opened to inspect the food.

Younger individuals, who often favor barbeque as a lunch or dinner choice, are notably more likely to engage in vacations and outdoor activities like camping. Food made with barbecue accessories has a popular smokey taste. Many individuals have begun to bring barbeque equipment with them on their trips in order to prepare cuisine to their preference. The market value of barbeque accessories is increasing as a result.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 1.6 Bn Estimated Value US$ 2.4 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.0% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 130 Pages Market Segmentation By Accessories, End-user, Price, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Blackstone Products Company, Char Broil, LLC, Char-Griller Company, Coleman Company, Inc., GrandHall Barbecue Company, Landmann USA, Inc., Onward Manufacturing Company Ltd., Outdoor Chef Grills Company, Weber Inc., Wolf Steel Ltd

Key Findings of Market Report

Manufacturers are introducing new and innovative items that make cooking simpler, from appetizers to sweets, regardless of where the client is.

In response to the growth of the barbecue accessory industry, larger barbecues are now being constructed.

The popularity of ethnic cuisine is growing, and barbecue is still a global customer favorite, bolstering the global market growth.

Consumers are becoming more interested in a variety of appetizers with new and distinctive flavors, including those from Asia, Mexico, the Caribbean, and other regions, especially the constantly social millennial demographic.

The Global Market for Barbecue Accessories: Market Trends

The growing popularity of fast food outlets and coffee shops is a result of customers' shifting eating patterns. The popularity of barbecue restaurants is rising rapidly. Young people prefer to dine at outdoor restaurants and cafés due to their busy schedules.

The majority of barbecue restaurants are progressively providing live cooking, large buffets, and excellent music, which is anticipated to propel the worldwide barbecue accessory market.

The worldwide barbecue accessories business is predicted to grow rapidly as a result of the commercial sector's rapid construction, notably in the hotel industry.

Construction of hotels has increased as worker productivity in the hospitality sector has increased, notably in India and other growing nations in Asia Pacific. Demand for quick and simple to prepare meals is greatly fueled by the massive expansion in hotels, leading to increased demand.



Global Barbecue Accessories Regional Market Outlook

The worldwide barbecue accessories market is dominated by North America. Consuming copious amounts of delectable food is the key component of every celebration or holiday for consumers in nations like the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico.

Eating food that has been grilled or barbecued is very important to American culture. In the United States, 64% of individuals possess a grill or smoker, compared to 72%, or 7 in 10, of adults in Canada, according to a research by the HPBA.

The Western European countries of Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Poland hold the majority of the market share for European barbecue accessories due to the rising popularity of both outdoor and indoor BBQ activities.



Global Barbecue Accessories: Key Players

With both large-scale and small-scale producers present, the market for barbeque accessories is fragmented globally. The well-known producers of barbecue accessories are Blackstone Products Company, Char Broil, LLC, Char-Griller Company, Coleman Company, Inc., GrandHall Barbecue Company, Landmann USA, Inc., Onward Manufacturing Company Ltd., Outdoor Chef Grills Company, Weber Inc., and Wolf Steel Ltd.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for barbecue accessories are:

Geekhom Grill Gloves introduced its best-rated set of heat-resistant gloves in 2022. Premium, BPA-free silicone used in the construction of these gloves allows for heat resistance up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit. Users' limbs are shielded from hot surfaces by the gloves.

A producer of specialist electric grills and cooktops, Kenyon International, Inc., confirmed the release of its most recent offering, the G2 Grill, in 2021. The G2 Grill has the same svelte form but 35% larger cooking area than its other portable competitors.

Global Barbecue Accessories Market Segmentation

Accessories



Cooking Accessories



Chimney Starters

Grilling Baskets Steel Pots Lodge Grill Grill Pans Baking Mats Others



Prep & Serve Accessories



Grill Scrapper

Skewers Grill Mats Basting Brushes Slotted Spatula Others



Care / Maintenance Accessories



Covers and Stands

Gloves Apron Others



End-user



Residential

Commercial Hotels and Restaurants Food Outlets Others



Price



Low

Medium High





Distribution Channel



Online



E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites Offline Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores





Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



