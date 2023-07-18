New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biopharma Plastics Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475871/?utm_source=GNW



Biopharma Plastics Market is anticipated to expand significantly through 2028 due to the growing demand from the healthcare sector. In 2020, India’s healthcare sector was worth about USD 280 billion.

Due to their features, such as low chemical reactivity, thermal stability, and high resistivity, biopharma plastics are widely used in the production of several healthcare products, including protective clothing, containers, syringes, disposable connections, and bioreactor bags. Moreover, factors, including rising global healthcare costs and an increase in the number of cancer cases worldwide, therefore surge the demand for singe use plastic in the production of containers, syringes, and others, leading to the growth of Global Biopharma Plastics Market in the projected period.

Ongoing Technological Advancement in Healthcare

Systems for the controlled release and targeted delivery of medicinal drugs using nanoparticles are known as nano-drug delivery systems.These are brand-new yet emerging technologies for treating microbiological, cardiovascular, inflammatory, autoimmune, and cancerous disorders.



Due to the site-specific and target-oriented medication delivery capabilities of nanotechnology, treating chronic illnesses like cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is made much easier. The special type of packaging kits is manufactured in the prevention of these drugs from the environment.

For instance, according to the ETHealthWorld, Nanotechnology is poised to shape the future of healthcare, and The space where nanotechnology meets healthcare is called nanomedicine.

Therefore, an increase in healthcare facilities and advancement in technology anticipates market growth in the upcoming years.

Syringe Applicability Dominates the Market

For injecting & withdrawing liquid from the body, syringes are a prominent healthcare product.The increase in demand for prefilled syringes is due to their ease of use, low cost, minimum microbiological contamination, low injection mistakes, and low dilution errors.



Pre-filled syringes reduce the number of steps for injection, offer higher dose accuracy, and lower the risk of injury and cross-contamination.

Moreover, Pre-filled syringes are now a commonplace component of the medication life cycle and are frequently taken into consideration as early as Phase II of the drug development process.

For Instance, according to Drug Development & Delivery, Prefilled syringes and autoinjectors are manufactured focusing on the needs of the patient by providing a variety of parenteral medication quantities and allowing variable dosing regimens.

Thus, the increasing focus on prefilled syringes will lead to the growth of the Global Biopharma Plastic Market in the forecast period.

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) will be the Key Polymer Type.

The versatility of polyvinyl chloride in the market is due to its capacity to withstand a variety of operations without breaking or cracking.It is ideal for creating syringes, disposable connections, depth filters, and other biopharma plastic products since it is flexible, UV and chemical resistant, and can readily manage high temperatures.



Along with having outstanding mechanical properties, they have oxidation resistance capacity, water repellency with simultaneous vapor permeability, and water repellency. As a result, the product is long-lasting, sustainable, and cost-effective, which has increased the use of biopharma plastics in protective wear in the healthcare sector.

For instance, in 2021, according to MPN, PVC was the most used polymer for single-use medical devices such as bags, tubing, masks, and other disposal devices.

In addition, polytetrafluoroethylene and polyethylene are used in various applications due to their properties, such as durability, gloss, and detergent resistance.

Therefore, the aforementioned factors are likely to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Recent Developments

• In November 2022, Avantor Inc. opened New Distribution Center in Dublin, Ireland, to support the Biopharma market.

• Solvay signed MOUs with French start-up Ostiumin to enable the mechanical recycling of end-of-life single-use surgical instruments molded in glass-fiber reinforced in November 2022.

• In September 2022, Hanwha Solutions Corporation started using the LyondellBasell Lupotech T high-pressure polyethylene technology in Yeosu, South Korea.

• DuPont Liveo, a healthcare solutions manufacturing facility started at the Cooper River Site in South Carolina, opened by DuPont in July 2022.

Market Segmentation

Global Biopharma Plastics Market is segmented based on polymer type, application, and region.Based on the polymer type, the market is fragmented into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), and others.



Based on the application, the market is segmented into protective wear, containers, bioreactor bags, syringes, and others. Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, By Company.

Market Players

BASF SE, Spectrum Plastics Group, Celanese Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Tekni-Plex, Inc., Solvay S.A., Avantor, Inc., Bormioli Pharma S.p.A., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation are some of the key players of Global Biopharma Plastics Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Biopharma Plastics market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Biopharma Plastics Market, By Polymer Type:

o Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

o Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

o Polypropylene (PP)

o Others

• Biopharma Plastics Market, By Application:

o Protective Wear

o Containers

o Bioreactor Bags

o Syringes

o Others

• Biopharma Plastics Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Indonesia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Biopharma Plastics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

