ELISA Analyzers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

ELISA Analyzers Market is expected to grow with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period of 2024-2028. This can be attributed to factors such as increasing demand for efficient tests for diagnosing the prevalence of infectious diseases and the growing need for technologically advanced instruments for disease detection, etc.

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) is a laboratory test that is utilized for the detection of antibodies in the blood.The ELISA is based on the principle of antibody and antigen interaction and, thereby, is utilized in disease diagnosis.



Analyzers are automated instruments that perform distinct steps of the assays and provide accurate and reproducible outcomes.

Moreover, the growing incidences of HIV, hepatitis, cancer, etc., and the rising involvement of ELISA analyzers in research and development involved in immunology and drug development are propelling the market demand for ELISA analyzers and thus supporting the market growth and are expected to propel it in the forecast period.

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

The growing prevalence of a disease among the population is propelling the market demand for ELISA analyzers.Rising infectious disease prevalence is growing worldwide, causing a huge health concern among people around the world.



For instance, according to WHO, in 2019,296 million people were affected with Hepatitis B infection, with approximately 1.5 million new infections developing each year. Similarly, according to the WHO report, the global burden of dengue disease increased and observed around 3.1 million cases, with more than 25,000 cases considered severe. With this rapid increase in the account for infectious diseases such as cancer, hepatitis, HIV, etc., there is a surge observed in the direct demand for diagnosis and, thus, is adding to the market growth by propelling the market in the forecast period. For instance, Indian-based pharmaceutical company Biocon increased investment and spent USD 58.79 million in the year 2020.

Growing Demand for Technologically Advanced Tools in the Immunological Field

The accuracy and quick analysis of the biochemical and immunological parameters maintenance is a significant requirement for the analysis of immunological test results.Analyzers are designed in such a way as to ensure the ideal performance of the assays, such as maintaining sensitivity, lesser background noise, and quick reproducibility.



Also, the ELISA analyzers, such as open system automated analyzers, are fitted with pre-programmed test menus and simple guides that aid in saving installation along with providing the user convenience. For instance, In May 2022, Molecular Devices, LLC., a leading provider of high-performance life science solutions, launched its automated work cells for ELISA workflows. The company introduced its five readymade new work cells for Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) workflows, which provide automation qualities such as increased walkaway time and throughput, reducing the labor-intensive, repetitive work in large samples, and thereby is expected to surge the market growth in the coming years.

Rising Demand for Measuring Enzyme Activity

The measurement of enzyme activity, along with the detection of soluble proteins, cytokines, and other protein bodies, is fueling the ELISA analyzers’ market demand.Additionally, the growing case of allergies has led to demand for diagnostic techniques such as ELISA.



ELISA is a widely used diagnostic technique in the detection of food allergies.Furthermore, the indirect IgE-ELISA method is frequently used to detect allergen-specific IgE in serum samples due to its simplicity and low cost compared with other automated systems.



For instance, In July 2018, Dynex Technologies announced its global Partnership with ZEUS Scientific.In August 2021, Zeus Scientific Inc obtained FDA authorization to use the Dynex Agility, Dynex DSX, or Dynex DS2 Automated ELISA Systems to run the ZEUS ELISA SARS-SoV-2 total antibody test system.



The surge in market demand for ELISA analyzers is experienced with the increased sales and rising demand for ELISA test kits during the COVID-19 duration and is anticipated to bolster the ELISA analyzer market in the forecast period.

Recent Developments

ELISA is utilized to quantify antibody titers which are further utilized for the assessment of immunogenicity during vaccine development.Hence, several companies leading to their vaccine development have an increased demand for ELISA analyzers.



For instance, a leading pharmaceutical company, Sanofi Incorporation, has 10 vaccine candidates in its pipeline, according to the latest updates at the Q2 2022 results meeting, which was held in July 2022.

Market Segmentation

ELISA Analyzers Market is segmented based on the type, mode, application, end-user, and region.Based on the type, the market is further segmented into optical filter ELISA analyzers and optical grating ELISA analyzers.



Based on the mode, the market is segmented into automated ELISA analyzers and semi-automated analyzers.Based on application, the market is further fragmented into immunology, vaccine development, drug monitoring, and others.



Depending on the End-user, the market is segmented into biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and diagnostic laboratories. Based on the region, the Market is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abcam, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher Corporation, BioTech, Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN, and PerkinElmer Inc.., etc.., are some of the major players operating in the Global ELISA Analyzers Market.



