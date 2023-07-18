New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475863/?utm_source=GNW



Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market is expected to register an impressive CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2028. This can be attributed to factors such as the growing usage of nucleic acid molecules in various therapeutic areas.

Moreover, other factors, such as growing advancement in nucleic acid extraction and isolation techniques and growing demand for downstream applications such as Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), targeted sequencing, etc., drive the growth of the Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation market.

Growing Research & Development in Life Sciences

Increasing investment by the government, academics & institutions, etc., to expand research in life science is expected to drive the market demand for the Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation market. For instance, in February 2022, Brightlamp Inc. and Purdue-affiliated Amplified Sciences LLC received a grant of approximately US$ 250,000 each from the Purdue Foundry Investment Fund for R&D to bring advancement in life sciences. The Amplifies Sciences is researching advancing technology for pre-diagnosis of cancer and other diseases. Similarly, Brightlamp is a company that utilizes machine learning and computer vision to enhance and improve healthcare.

Growing Usage of Nucleic Acid in Therapeutic Areas

With the growing demand for disease diagnosis on time and the need for diagnostic information in several patient treatments, distinct molecular procedures are developed and thus are increasing the nucleic acid sample extraction to follow the diagnosis procedures and is anticipated to offer lucrative demand to the nucleic acid sample preparation market.Moreover, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer is increasing the need for diagnosis at the molecular level, and thus increase in demand for nucleic acid sample extraction and preparation is driving the market growth during the forecast period.



Moreover, sample preparation is an essential application in precision medicine on account of its safety assurance level and successful use of tailored therapies.

Growing Demand for Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems

Nucleic acid isolation /extraction is the most basic step involved in molecular diagnosis or any molecular laboratory research and is expanding with the availability of a distinct range of equipment and methods used for the extraction of samples.The availability of automated nucleic acid extraction systems is bolstering the market growth for the nucleic acid sample preparation market.



Moreover, increased automation has leads to running multiple samples at the same time with minimum error ratio and also can extract nucleic acid from distinct samples, such as serum and tissue, cell culture and thus is expected to accelerate the Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market. For instance, in February 2020, the market player Covaris Inc. introduced two new kits for viral RNA extraction with throat or nasal swab collection devices, which include the truXTRAC-PCR Direct viral RNA Extraction kit and truXTRAC Viral RNA Extraction kit.

Growing demand for Next generation Sequencing (Downstream applications)

The increased demand for Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) in disease is propelling the demand for the Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation market.The gene or targeted sequence carries a gene or interest or a disease carrier and thus can be identified and used in disease diagnosing.



Additionally, targeted sequencing allows researchers to target particular genes of interest, coding areas, and even chromosomal segments, making it a useful technique for sequencing in order to collect accurate, quick, and precise data. The availability of kits and developed reagents for sequencing procedures is attributed to support the market growth and bolster the Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation market during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

Key market players are introducing their new products and expanding their product portfolio. For instance, in February 2020, Miroculus Inc. introduced its Miro Canvas -a new system that can automate, simplify and miniaturize complex protocols like nest generation sequencing library preparation.

Market Segmentation

The Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market is segmented based on product, technology, therapeutic area, application, end users, and region.Based on product, the market is further segmented into consumables, systems, and accessories & components.



Based on technology, the market is further segmented into spin-column-based technology, magnetic-bead-based technology, and others.Based on Therapeutic Area, the market is segmented into oncology, infectious disease, human genetics/population genetics, and others.



Based on application, the market is further segmented into genomics, proteomics, and others.Based on end users, the market is further segmented into end users (academic and research institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical and diagnostic laboratories, and others.



Based on the region, the market is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

Market Players

BGI Group (MGI Tech Co., Ltd.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher. (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), Eppendorf SE, Bioneer Corporation, Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Analytik Jena GmbH), Merck KGaA, Norgen Biotek Corp, Aurora Biomed Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., are some of the major players operating in the global nucleic acid sample preparation Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation, By Product:

o Consumables

o Systems

o Accessories & Components

• Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation, By Technology:

o Spin-Column-Based Technology

o Magnetic-Bead Based Technology

o Others

• Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation, By Therapeutic Area:

o Oncology

o Infectious Disease

o Human Genetics/Population Genetics

o Others

• Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation, By Application:

o Genomics

o Proteomics

o Others

• Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation, By End Users:

o Academic and Research Institutions

o Pharmaceutical

o Biotechnology Companies

o Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories

o Other

• Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

