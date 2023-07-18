New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Immunohistochemistry Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475861/?utm_source=GNW



Global Immunohistochemistry market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the rising demand for the implementation of automation and machine learning in immunohistochemistry, along with the introduction of technologically advanced immunohistochemistry solutions across the globe.



Moreover, the rise in product approvals and the launch of technologically advanced IHC systems for disease diagnosis are further driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.Similarly, growing research and development expenditures in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are the major factors driving the growth of the market.



Moreover, growing preference for personalized medicine, cancer genomics studies, and increasing patient engagement requirements is expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.Similarly, the growing usage of antibodies in pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology is expected to further enhance the demand for the immunohistochemistry market during the forecast period.



In August 2021, the FDA approved Roche’s VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel to identify dMMR solid tumor patients eligible for anti-PD-1 immunotherapy.

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases



The growing prevalence of cancer, along with the increasing geriatric population, is one of the major factors which is expected to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. As per the Joint Research Commission’s report European Commission released in July 2020, it was estimated that in 2020 about 2.7 million (excluding non-melanoma cancer) new cancer cases would be diagnosed in the European Union, and breast cancer will be the most prevalent form of cancer with about 355,000 new cases in 2020. Moreover, the growing prevalence of chronic kidney disorders is expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing demand for analyzing tumors by identification of enzymes, tumor-specific antigens, tumor suppressor genes, oncogenes, and tumor cell proliferation markers is expected to enhance demand for the immunohistochemistry market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, heart diseases, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, along with the rising number of patient visits to hospitals, can enhance the demand for the immunohistochemistry market during the forecast period.



Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine



The growing demand for personalized medicine for non-small cell lung cancer patients enhanced the demand for immunohistochemistry during the forecast period.Moreover, this technique helps in making appropriate treatment decisions by performing the most complete and accurate histological subtyping of tumors possible, which can enhance the demand for the market over the years.



Similarly, the growing availability of immunohistochemistry assays that can detect mutant proteins such as BRAF V600E and IDH1 R132H will further drive the market during the forecast period.It can provide a helpful replacement or adjunct for molecular testing.



These techniques are highly reproducible, entail reasonable technical and interpretation complexity, and are also available at lesser costs.The growing development of multiplex and mutation-specific immunohistochemistry assays represents important innovations that are expected to further drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



According to research published in the Laboratory Investigation journal in July 2020, the immunohistochemical (IHC) and in situ hybridization (ISH) assays were utilized for detecting Covid-19 infection.



Market Segmentation



Global Immunohistochemistry market can be segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user, and by region.Based on the product, the market can be segmented into antibodies, equipment, reagents, and kits.



On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into diagnostics, drug testing, and forensic applications.Based on end-user, the market can be further divided into hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, and others.



On the basis of region, North America dominated the market among Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among the different countries, the United States dominated the global immunohistochemistry market on account of the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the country.



Recent Development

• In June 2022, Roche launched HPV self-sampling solution and expanded cervical cancer screening options.

• In February 2022, Moderna and Thermo Fisher Scientific announced a long-term strategic collaboration for manufacturing of Spikevax vaccine in the U.S. for diagnosis of COVID-19 and other investigational mRNA medicines in this pipeline.

• In February 2022, a new genetic analyzer brought advanced capabilities to sanger sequencing and fragment analysis, which is called capillary electrophoresis, and it enables sanger sequencing and fragment analysis, which is essential for improving clinical research and advancing scientific discovery.

Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA., Danaher Corporation., Perkinelmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., Bio SB., Agilent Technologies, Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the global Immunohistochemistry market.



