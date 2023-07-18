New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Material Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475860/?utm_source=GNW



Global Dental Material Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.This can be attributed to the growing prevalence of various dental disorders and the increased need for effective and efficient dental materials for treatments among the population.



The rising prevalence of dental disorders such as Dental caries, Tooth decay, and Dental malocclusions are the primary factors driving the demand for dental Materials around the globe. One of the key elements expected to drive the growth of the global dental materials market is the population’s bad eating habits and lifestyle, which is affecting the oral health of the masses around the world.

Furthermore, there is a growing need among the General public for painless and efficient dental treatments and operations, which is attributed to fuel the worldwide dental materials market’s expansion in the future.

Impact of Covid-19 on the global Dental Material Market

The global coronavirus outbreak had an unprecedented impact on the dental industry. The implementation of lockdowns in countries throughout the world resulted in restricted borders, reduced air travel, and trade prohibition, thus wreaking havoc on the supply chain to a major extent.

Due to the shutdowns of various industries, there was a shortage of various dental reagents, instruments, and dental materials, thus causing various challenges in the dental material market.Furthermore, to avoid the spread of Coronavirus, patients or clients were restricted from visiting the clinics or dental labs to undergo elective dental treatments.



Except for emergency treatments, all dental appointments were postponed or canceled for a few months.All of this resulted in impacting the dental material market negatively across the globe, meanwhile Covid-19.



Also, referring to the report of March 2021 by World Health Organization (WHO), due to the outbreak of COVID-19, dental care was one of the most severely impacted vital health services, with 77 percent of nations reporting complete or partial disruption.

Growing prevalence of Dental Disorders

One of the primary reasons for the high demand for dental implants, orthodontics, and prosthetics is the growing prevalence of dental disorders such as tooth decay, dental caries, tooth loss, and tooth malocclusions around the world.The increasing occurrence of teeth malocclusions and misalignment is the major issue commonly observed among today’s population that is gaining traction in the dental industry and the global dental material market indirectly.



The rising prevalence of dental problems, together with the high emphasis on the creation of efficient products to meet expanding product demand, contribute to the market’s expansion.

Increasing Demand for Aesthetic Dental Treatments

Cosmetic dentistry is expected to be one of the most in-demand segments in the future, with significant growth prospects during the forecast period.With the advancements in dental materials and methods, real-tooth characteristics can now be recreated for people, thereby expanding the demand for dental materials across the globe.



Cosmetic tooth whitening using dental materials is one of the most common techniques practiced among people in current times.Also, the expanding dental surgeries among people to treat or avoid growing dental disorders or unhygienic conditions among them due to increased awareness support the dental material demand.



The increase in demand among people for maintaining a white and wider smile in today’s time is fueling the demand for dental implants and restorations and is thereby a key element expected to boost the growth of Dental materials across the globe in the future.

Rising Adoption of Digital Dentistry

Advancement in digitalization is a key element for fueling the global dental market by fulfilling the dental material demand in a shorter duration of time.The Digital procedure aids in the treatment of dental disorders in a far more effective and efficient manner than previous methods of doing it all physically by the Dentist.



A lot of precision is required while handling the materials and measurements physically during the treatment and operations, which was tiresome and time taking at the same time.Due to advancements in dental materials and treatments, the characteristics of natural teeth can now be recreated in a shorter time using CAD and CAM technologies.



Computer Aided design (CAD) and Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) come into play here by minimizing the time required for the treatments such as prosthodontic restorations and thus is a novel innovation to boost or drive the Dental material market demand.

Extremely expensive cost of the Dental Materials

Dental care is highly expensive.High costs of new technology-based gadgets make dental services costly and unaffordable, particularly for small and medium-sized clinics, which is likely to hinder the worldwide dental material market growth.



People tend to avoid dental procedures because of the hefty expenses connected with dental implants and other orthodontics surgeries. Also, due to the absence or limitation of reimbursement for dental materials, such as there are no reimbursements even in the dental materials market for highly expensive Dental materials such as implants and clear aligners for the consumers, thus preventing the population from adopting them, thereby restricting the dental material market.

Market Segmentation

Global Dental Material Market is segmented based on Product, Application, and End user.Based on product, the market can be split into Metallic Biomaterials, Ceramic Biomaterial, Dental Polymers, Natural Biomaterials, and Others.



Based on Application, the market can be divided into Implants, Prosthetics, and Orthodontics. Based on e-user, the market can be segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others.

Company Profiles

Institut Straumann AG, 3M Company, Kuraray Co., Ltd. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher), Dentsply Sirona Inc, Henry Schein, Inc., Danville Materials, LLC, Keystone Industries, BISCO, VOCO GmbH, GC Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, among others are some of the leading players operating in the global dental materials market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Dental Materials Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Dental Materials Market, By Product

o Metallic Biomaterials

o Ceramic Biomaterials

o Dental Polymers

o Natural Biomaterials

o Others

• Dental Materials Market, By Application:

o Implant

o Prosthetics

o Orthodontics

• Dental Materials Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Dental Laboratories

o Others

• Dental Materials Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Thailand

Malaysia

Vietnam

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Dental Materials Market



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475860/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________