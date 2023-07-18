NaaS CEO named on Forbes “Top 40 Under 40 Business Elites in China” list

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 18, Fortune business media published its annual "Top 40 Under 40 Business Elites in China" for 2023, which included Miss Wang Yang, the founder and CEO of NaaS (NASDAQ: NAAS). Miss Wang was the sole representative from the renewable energy service sector to make it to the list.

"As a young business leader, she embodies a profound understanding of her industry and exhibits astute business insights. She has accurately grasped the overarching trend of transportation energy transformation, steering NaaS to a successful NASDAQ listing and becoming a benchmark enterprise in China's new energy field. In advancing the development of the industry, she continually explores innovative business models, creating sustained value for the industry and its users while actively contributing to the carbon neutrality of transportation energy" Fortune stated.

Wang Yang shares her perspective on the critical role of the energy sector, "The energy industry underpins every sector of the economy, from transportation and logistics to everyday travel. Reducing emissions from fossil energy reserves and augmenting them with new energy sources is an inevitable path towards carbon neutrality in China's transportation energy. This has always been a core tenet and ongoing practice at NaaS."

In March 2023, NaaS placed a strong emphasis on technological innovation by introducing independently developed automatic charging robots that equipped with unique robotic arm, vision algorithms and on-board system protocol integration.

Moreover, through flexible management of photovoltaic energy storage and charging, intelligent scheduling, and energy control, NaaS's solutions respond to grid scheduling needs and participate in power market transactions, thereby helping charging stations reduce energy costs.

In 2022, the Company reduced carbon emissions by 1,847,700 tons, an increase of 106.22% compared with 896,000 tons in 2021.

The progress of this company has captivated the interest of investors. Previously on May 31, NaaS completed a new round of a SPO transaction, involved Dr. Adrian Cheng, the eldest grandson of Mr. Cheng Yu Tung and the head of the family business, one of the four families of Hong Kong, and CST Group, an established HK-listed company, as its new strategic investors.

Since its launch in 2011, Fortune's "Top 40 Under 40 Business Elites in China" list has highlighted China's most exceptional young innovators, value creators, and trendsetters. This roster, often referred to as the "Cradle of Business Titans," has become one of the most influential benchmarks for youth leadership.

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company provides one-stop EV charging solutions to charging stations comprising online EV charging, offline EV charging and innovative and other solutions, supporting every stage of the station lifecycle. As of March 31, 2023, NaaS had connected over 575,000 chargers covering 55,000 charging stations, representing 40% and 49% of China's public charging market share respectively. On June 13, 2022, the American depositary shares of the Company started trading on Nasdaq under the stock code NAAS.

For media inquiries, please contact: pr@enaas.com