Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028.This can be ascribed due to the expansion of flow cytometry’s applicability in research activities and the development of next-generation flow cytometers.



According to the World Health Organization, Cancer is one of the leading causes of disease burden and mortality in the world, and strategies for cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment are still a global effort.Flow cytometry in oncology and immunology refers to the laboratory procedure to measure the number of cells, the percentage of live cells, and certain characteristics of cells, such as size and shape, in a sample of blood, bone marrow, or other tissue, the presence of tumor markers, such as antigens, on the surface of the cells.



Immuno-oncology (IO) is the study of the immune system’s functionality against cancer and the development of treatments that improve the ability of the immune system to fight the disease.However, the demand for new oncology and immunologic techniques/tools is increasing, which is further expected to drive the growth of global flow cytometry in the oncology and immunology market.



Additionally, the development of technology and efforts to find specific and sensitive tools to monitor immune responses during and after therapy is thereby expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast years.

The growing prevalence of cancer cases, the technological advancement with the highest accuracy and precision, and the growing awareness amongst the population globally are projected to propel the growth of the market. However, the high cost of products of flow cytometry equipment is expected to hamper the growth of flow cytometry in the oncology and immunology market in the forecast years.

Rising Prevalence of Cancer Cases

Globally, Cancer is one of the prevalent causes of death.The global increase in cancer cases is probably a factor in the oncology molecular diagnostics market’s expansion.



In the United States of America in 2021, there were 1.8 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths, according to the American Cancer Society.

Medical professionals are stepping up their research and development efforts to create therapies and diagnostic services as a result of the expansion of malignant cells to aid the prevention and treatment of cancer.Cancer immunotherapy is becoming the standard of care for multiple tumor types at diverse disease stages, providing better survival with reduced disease recurrences.



According to Food and Drug Administration (FDA), multiple clinical trials with successful implementation of immunology and oncology treatments are being conducted to evaluate the efficacy of treatments of multiple cancer types, to implement combinatorial therapies, to gain mechanistic insight for new drug development or to identify immune predictors of clinical response. Therefore, their treatment and developed therapies are responsible for propelling the growth of global flow cytometry in the oncology and immunology market.



Advancement in Technology

The development of more advanced technologies includes mass cytometry, imaging flow cytometry, genomic cytometry, and spectral cytometry with an expanded ability to study immune responses by characterizing more cellular parameters simultaneously in single cells with higher resolution. According to the researchers, the immune system can target and destroy cancer cells; therefore, immune-oncology-based therapies cover different approaches to boost the immune response in cancer patients, that range from activation of effector cells, vaccination with tumor antigens, administration of oncolytic viruses, blockage of inhibitory pathways or immunosuppressive mechanisms, use of adoptive chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and to amplify the protective pathways.



Recent Developments & Product Launches

The growth of global flow cytometry in the oncology and immunology market is witnessed due to the presence of major market players.For instance, in June 2022, Becton, Dickinson, and Company launched its new cell sorting technology at the International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC).



In September 2022, a company, namely Becton, Dickinson, launched BD Research Cloud, a cloud-based software solution designed to improve the flow cytometry process for researchers working in a variety of fields, such as immunology, virology, cancer, and infectious disease monitoring, in order to enable higher-quality experiments with faster time to understand. Additionally, in February 2022, Becton, Dickinson acquired Cytognos, S.L. and expanded its flow cytometry portfolio, and gained the expertise of ~80 scientists and professionals at Cytognos S.L.



Market Segmentation

Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market can be segmented by type, technology, offering, application, end user, region, and company.Based on type, the market can be segmented into immunology and oncology.



Based on technology, the market is fragmented into cell-based flow cytometry and bead-based flow cytometry.Based on the offering, the market is segmented into reagents, instruments, and consumables software.



Based on application, the market is fragmented into translational research and clinical research. Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, reference laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, contract research organizations, and others.



Company Profiles

Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec, Neo-Genomics Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A (Luminex Corporation), OPKO Health, Inc., etc., are some of the key players operating in the global flow cytometry in the oncology and immunology market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market, By Type:

• Immunology

• Oncology

• Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market, By Technology:

• Cell-based flow cytometry

• Bead-based flow cytometry

• Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market, By Offering:

• Reagents

• Instruments

• Consumables software

• Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market, By Application:

• Translational Research

• Clinical Research

• Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market, By End User:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Reference Laboratories

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations

• Others

• Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market, By Region:

• North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

• Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

• Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

• South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

• Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

Egypt



