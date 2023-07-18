HUMBL Selected as the Official Technology Platform of the Arena Football League Through 2028 Season

Los Angeles, CA, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTCM: HMBL) and the Arena Football League (AFL) announced today that HUMBL has been selected as the Official Technology Platform of the AFL through the 2028 season. HUMBL and the AFL will work together on website, digital wallet, ticketing integrations and more.



The two companies will develop a digital platform ‘Powered by HUMBL’ that will integrate multiple technology and ticketing partners, while enhancing the digital fan experience using new technologies such as the HUMBL Wallet.

“The goal of the AFL is to not take a back seat to anyone when it comes to delivering the most world-class digital experience for our fans,” said Lee Hutton III, Commissioner of the AFL. “Without hesitation, we felt that HUMBL had the most customizable digital platform for what we want to deliver our fans across multiple touch points and partner integrations.”

HUMBL and the AFL will work together to market the league and the game of Arena Football to fans in North America, and around the world, through multiple digital channels such as the AFL website, digital wallets and ticketing, verified merchandise and social media, and unique fan experiences. As part of the agreement, HUMBL will receive a percentage of revenues on all ticket sales throughout the lifecycle of the partnership.

"The landscape of multiple technology partners, teams, arenas and vendors is complex for any league," said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. "The ‘Powered by HUMBL’ solution will better synchronize the digital AFL fan experience across these multiple touch points and providers in a way that is different from any other league.”

About Arena Football League (AFL)

For more information about the AFL, please visit: AFL2024.com and follow @OfficialAFL on Instagram and @OfficialAFL on Twitter.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a technology platform with product lines including the HUMBL Wallet™, HUMBL Search Engine™, HUMBL Social™, HUMBL Tickets™, HUMBL Marketplace™ and HUMBL Authentics™. For more information, please visit: HUMBL.com .

HUMBL has performed digital integrations with athletes and teams from the NCAA, MLB, UFC, WNFC, NASCAR Xfinity, World Surfing, World Rugby and more.

