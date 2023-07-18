New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Dissociation Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475829/?utm_source=GNW



Global Cell Dissociation Market is expected to grow with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period of 2024-2028. This can be attributed to factors such as growing research in biopharmaceutical industries, growing demand for personalized medicine, and rising public and governmental investments in cell-based research.

Cell dissociation is a significant step in several research applications, such as it is used in developing vaccines and in cell expansion.

Moreover, the rising development in advanced tissue dissociation, increased development & research studies in stem cell research, along with easy differentiation in enzyme-free dissociation products over the enzymatic dissociation products, etc., are factors that are supporting the market growth and are expected to propel it in the forecast period.

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases among the population is propelling the market demand for cell dissociation.The growing prevalence of infectious diseases is a major health concern among people around the world.



For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 296 million people were affected with chronic hepatitis B infection in 2019, with around 1.5 million new infections developing each year. Cell dissociation founds a very significant application in disease diagnosis and thereby adds to the global cell dissociation market growth in the forecast period. For instance, cell dissociation leading to isolation of the nucleic acids, RNA and DNA, is further analyzed for identification of the vector and followed by the identification of the disease. Sequencing of cell-free DNA can result in the detection of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C, HIV, hepatitis B, cytomegalovirus, and human T-cell lymphotropic virus.

Increasing funding & investments for cancer research

Tumor tissues hold a distinct cell range, requiring several cell-based analysis techniques to characterize different cell subtypes.To undergo further research or study of the tumor tissue, it needs to be dissociated into single cells by undergoing treatments with proteolytic enzymes, which is followed by mechanical breakdown using vortexing or pipetting techniques.



Techniques such as microfluidic devices are used for the dissociation of digested tissue aggregate into single cells.The microfluidic device usage results in the quick dissociation of cell aggregate into single cells and also results in obtaining cells in fully viable forms.



This technique using microfluidic devices can also be used in enzyme-free conditions. These methods thus aid in the protection of single cell detection and purification methods for tumor-suspecting tissue and thereby enhancing the research scope for advancing cancer biology and enhancing molecular diagnosis in cancer detection, thereby supporting the market growth in the forecast period.

Increase in Funding & Investments Along with Rising Mergers & Acquisitions

There is a growing demand for cell dissociation in multiple fields of life sciences, having a wide range of research and therapeutic applications.Several companies have started mergers and acquisitions to propel the growth of the market.



For instance, in March 2021, Roche Diagnostics, announced its partnership with GenMark Diagnostics Inc.Through the acquisition, Roche will have access to GenMark’s ePlex platform, a cutting-edge innovation that enables testing for a variety of diseases using just one patient sample.



Numerous uses of this technique include the quick diagnosis of bacterial and viral illnesses as well as antibiotic resistance. Additionally emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, etc. are adding to support the market demand with increased rise in investment in research & development in life sciences. For instance, Indian pharmaceutical company Biocon increased investment and spent USD 58.79 million on research & development in 2020.

Recent Developments

In 2022, one of the leading market players, Thermo Fisher Scientific, at the international mass spectroscopy conference in Maastricht, launched the Orbitrap Ascend TriBrid instrument designed for high-end biopharma and proteomic applications.

Global Cell Dissociation Market is segmented based on the type, product type, tissue, end user, region, and competitive landscape.Based on the type, the market is further segmented into tissue dissociation & cell detachment.



Based on the product type, the market is segmented into enzymatic dissociation products, non-enzymatic dissociation products, and instruments & accessories.Based on tissue, the market is further fragmented into epithelial tissue, connective tissue, and others.



Depending on the end user, the market is segmented into Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, and others. Based on the region, the Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

Market Players

BD Biosciences, Miltenyi Biotec, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Sartorius Group, Lonza, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, STEMCELL Technologies, and QIAGEN., etc.., are some of the major players operating in the Global Cell Dissociation Market.



