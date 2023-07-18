Tri-Star Auto Group Joins Exclusive Group of MotorTrend Certified Dealerships

Norcross, GA, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri-Star Auto Group, a 10-store group located in Pennsylvania, has been selected to certify their pre-owned vehicles with the exclusive MotorTrend® Certified designation. MotorTrend Certified vehicles must meet the highest standards in the pre-owned market, with every vehicle vigorously inspected, upgraded, and backed by a MotorTrend Certified seal of approval. Plus, every MotorTrend Certified vehicle is equipped with comprehensive vehicle protection from EasyCare®.

MotorTrend Certified dealers are carefully selected and appointed based on their commitment to quality and delivering positive customer experiences. They must have a history of excellent customer reviews and outstanding service.

“Certifying our pre-owned vehicles through this program gives Tri-Star customers a superior advantage when they're considering their next purchase,” says Kevin Sergent, Dealer Principal at Tri-Star Auto Group. “With our high standards for inventory, the rigorous MotorTrend Certification requirements, and EasyCare's extensive vehicle protection plans and training, our customers can have the peace of mind they deserve.”

"Tri-Star Auto Group is committed to providing their customers with both the best value and the best customer experience. That’s one of the many reasons they were selected to join this elite group of MotorTrend Certified dealers," says Greg English, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of EasyCare. "We are very excited to have them on board."

Tri-Star Auto Group began offering MotorTrend Certified vehicles in 2023 at their dealerships in Blairsville, Indiana, Kittanning, Somerset, and Uniontown, PA.

For more information on Tri-Star Auto Group, visit https://www.tristarmotors.com. For more information on the MotorTrend Certified program, visit www.motortrendcertified.com.

About EasyCare

Since 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, consultative participation programs, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.6 billion in claims. For more information about EasyCare, please visit easycare.com. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.