New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F," - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475825/?utm_source=GNW



Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market is projected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.Current market trends include growth offshore, particularly in emerging nations, and changes to the regulatory environment.



Pharmaceutical and medical device businesses outsource low-end services to third parties (CMOs) to lower production costs overall and shorten the time it takes for products to reach the market. In the near future, it is anticipated that this tendency will support the expansion of the contract manufacturing market and will also support the growth of global medical device contract manufacturing market.

Medical device contract manufacturing refers to the practice of outsourcing the production and manufacturing of medical devices to third-party companies or manufacturers.These contract manufacturers specialize in producing medical devices on behalf of the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) or medical device companies.



This allows the OEMs to focus on research and development, marketing, and other core activities while leveraging the expertise and capabilities of contract manufacturers for the actual manufacturing of medical devices. This, in turn, is expected to support the growth of global medical device contract manufacturing market in the coming years.

Advantages related to Contract Manufacturing

There are numerous advantages associated with contract manufacturing, such as cost savings, access to specialized manufacturing capabilities and expertise, flexibility in production volumes, faster market time, and reduced capital investment.Contract manufacturers are typically equipped with advanced manufacturing technologies, quality control systems, and regulatory compliance expertise, which can help ensure that the medical devices are produced to the highest standards and meet regulatory requirements.



All these factors have significantly increased the trend of contract manufacturing across the medical device industry over the last few years, thereby supporting the growth of global medical device contract manufacturing market.

Medical device contract manufacturing can encompass a wide range of activities, including design, prototyping, testing, validation, and production of medical devices.Contract manufacturers may produce a variety of medical devices, such as diagnostic equipment, surgical instruments, implantable devices, prosthetics, orthopedic devices, and more.



They may also provide services such as supply chain management, quality assurance, regulatory compliance, and post-manufacturing support.

Additionally, the advancement of manufacturing technologies such as 3D printing, automation, robotics, and digitalization has enabled contract manufacturers to produce complex and high-quality medical devices with improved precision, speed, and efficiency.OEMs can benefit from access to these advanced manufacturing technologies through contract manufacturing partnerships.



This, in turn, is expected to support the growth of global medical device contract manufacturing market.

Growing Demand for Medical Devices

The global medical device contract manufacturing market’s expansion is significantly influenced by the expanding medical device industry.For instance, the World Health Organization update from 2022 estimated that there are 2 million various types of medical devices, which are divided into more than 7000 generic device groupings.



The growing demand for medical devices due to factors such as the aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and increasing healthcare expenditure is driving the need for efficient and scalable manufacturing solutions, thereby supporting the growth of global medical device contract manufacturing market. Contract manufacturing offers OEMs the ability to scale production and meet market demands while focusing on their core competencies.

Focus on Core Competencies

Many medical device companies prefer to focus on their core competencies, such as research and development, marketing, and sales, while outsourcing the manufacturing aspect to contract manufacturers.This allows OEMs to concentrate on their strengths while leveraging the specialized expertise of contract manufacturers in the manufacturing process.



This, in turn, is expected to support the growth of global medical device contract manufacturing market.Additionally, contract manufacturing offers flexibility and scalability to OEMs, as they can adjust production volumes based on market demand without incurring additional capital investments.



This flexibility allows OEMs to respond to changing market dynamics and manage production efficiently, thereby supporting the growth of global medical device contract manufacturing market.

Rise of Digitalization and Data-Driven Manufacturing

The adoption of digitalization and data-driven manufacturing in the medical device contract manufacturing process is increasing.Contract manufacturers are leveraging data analytics, IoT, and other digital technologies to optimize manufacturing processes, improve productivity, and enhance product quality.



This trend is expected to continue as Industry 4.0 concepts and technologies gain further traction in the medical device manufacturing landscape. Furthermore, contract manufacturers in the medical device industry are increasingly adopting advanced technologies such as 3D printing, automation, robotics, and digitalization to improve manufacturing processes, increase efficiency, and enhance product quality. These technologies enable faster prototyping, customization, and production of complex medical devices with improved precision. The increasing digitalization and data-driven manufacturing are further expected to support the growth of global medical device contract manufacturing market.

Growing Focus on Supply Chain Resilience

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience in the medical device industry.Contract manufacturers and OEMs are placing a greater emphasis on diversifying supply chains, mitigating risks, and ensuring business continuity.



This has led to increased scrutiny of supply chain management practices, including the selection and management of contract manufacturers. The pandemic has opened up new prospects for the growth of global medical device contract manufacturing market.

Adoption of Sustainable Manufacturing Practices

Sustainability is gaining prominence in the medical device industry, and contract manufacturers are increasingly adopting sustainable manufacturing practices.This may include using environmentally friendly materials, optimizing energy consumption, reducing waste, and implementing eco-friendly manufacturing processes to align with environmental and sustainability standards.



The growing shift towards sustainability is expected to support the growth of the global medical device contract manufacturing market.

Market Segmentation

Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market is segmented based on device type, class of devices, and services.The device type segment is classified into IVD Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Drug Delivery Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Respiratory Care Devices, Ophthalmology Devices, Surgical Devices, Diabetes Care Devices, Dental Devices, Endoscopy and Laparoscopy Devices, Gynecology and Urology Devices, Neurology Devices, Patient Monitoring Devices, Patient Assistive and Monitoring Devices, & Others.



Based on the class of devices, the market is divided into Class I, Class II, and Class III. Based on services, the market is categorized into Device Development & Services, Quality Management Services, Packaging, and Assembly Devices.

Recent Developments

• A design and development company that primarily specialized in balloon catheters, Clada Medical Devices, was acquired by Nordson Corporation in October 2018. This strengthened the business’ design and development skills, further solidifying its position as a leading OEM contract maker for the interventional and surgical device market.

• Jabil inaugurated a Nypro healthcare manufacturing facility in Hungary in May 2018. Through this project, Nypro, a Jabil firm, was able to increase its manufacturing capacity in the advanced human diagnostics and life sciences industries in Europe.

• In April 2021, Rosti Romania obtained a new medical device contract for its new manufacturing facility.

• In June 2021, Somnics, Inc. and Maxnerva Technology Services entered into an agreement regarding the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) of in vitro diagnostic devices (IVD).

• In October 2021, SpinaFX Medical Inc. entered into a commercialization contract manufacturing agreement with StarFish Product Engineering Inc. commercialization contract manufacturing agreement with StarFish Product Engineering Inc. and is Canada’s largest medical device design, development, and manufacturing services organization.

• In April 2022, Integer Holdings Corporation acquired Aran Biomedical Company from Ireland. This acquisition helped Integer in increasing its existing capabilities in the cardiovascular devices segment.

Market players

Flex, Ltd, Integer Holdings Corporation, Jabil Inc., Synecco Ltd., Invetech Pty Ltd, Gerresheimer AG, Sanmina Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Celestica International LP., Plexus Corp., Jabil Inc. Nordson Corporation, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global medical device contract manufacturing market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, By Device Type:

o IVD Devices

o Diagnostic Imaging Devices

o Cardiovascular Devices

o Drug Delivery Devices

o Orthopedic Devices

o Respiratory Care Devices

o Ophthalmology Devices

o Surgical Devices

o Diabetes Care Devices

o Dental Devices

o Endoscopy and Laparoscopy Devices

o Gynecology and Urology Devices

o Neurology Devices

o Patient Monitoring Devices

o Patient Assistive

o Monitoring Devices

o Others

• Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, By Class of Devices:

o Class I

o Class II

o Class III

• Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, By Services

o Device Development & Services

o Quality Management Services

o Packaging and Assembly Devices

• Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

UAE

South Arabia

Saudi Africa

Turkey

Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475825/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________