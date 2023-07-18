New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Enteral Feeding Devices Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475824/?utm_source=GNW



Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market is projected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.The global enteral feeding devices market is driven by the aging population and its subsequent rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the switch from parenteral to enteral nutrition, technological improvements in enteral feeding systems, and rising demand for enteral feeding in home care settings.



Additionally, the prevalence of enteral nutrition in developing nations offers significant potential prospects for market participants.

Enteral feeding devices are used in patients who are unable to take oral nutrition or medication due to various medical conditions such as dysphagia, neurological disorders, cancer, and other chronic illnesses.There is a growing awareness among healthcare providers about the benefits of enteral nutrition in various patient populations, including critically ill patients, cancer patients, and those with gastrointestinal disorders.



This has led to the wider adoption of enteral nutrition as a preferred mode of nutrition and medication delivery, thereby driving the demand for global enteral feeding devices market.Furthermore, advances in technology have led to the development of more advanced enteral feeding devices that are more effective, safer, and easier to use, which has increased their adoption, thereby supporting the growth of global enteral feeding devices market.



Similarly, miniaturization is another trend that is driving the demand for enteral feeding devices, thereby supporting the growth of global enteral feeding devices market.Advances in technology have led to the development of smaller, more portable devices that can be worn on the body or carried in a backpack or purse.



These devices are designed to be more discreet and convenient for patients and to allow them to move around more freely. The miniaturization of enteral feeding devices has also made them easier for healthcare providers to use, which has led to increased adoption of these devices in hospital and home healthcare settings.

Also, Enteral feeding devices are often less expensive than parenteral nutrition (intravenous feeding), which makes them an attractive option for both patients and healthcare providers, further supporting the growth of global enteral feeding devices market.

Rising Pediatric Population with Malnutrition

One major driver of market expansion is the growing number of children who are malnourished.For malnourished children who have trouble swallowing, enteral feeding is necessary to provide nutritional supplements.



Patients with gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases often require feeding devices since malnutrition is such a serious social burden. 40% of hospitalized patients, according to a report, are malnourished, which raises the risk of morbidity and mortality. Therefore, enteral feeding is the first option for these patients to give those who are unable to ingest appropriate nutrition.

High Burden of Chronic Diseases

The market is expanding significantly due to the increased burden of chronic diseases.For instance, according to information provided by the American Cancer Society, it is predicted that there will be around 26,380 new instances of stomach cancer and roughly 11,090 fatalities from the disease in 2022.



According to the organization, 1.5% of all new cancer cases diagnosed in the United States each year are stomach cancer cases. Irritable bowel syndrome affects 10 to 15% of people worldwide, according to a 2022 update by the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD). In the United Kingdom, 1 in every 123 people has ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease, according to a study was done in 2022 by Crohn’s & Colitis United Kingdom. This translates to a total of close to 500,000 people with IBD across the nation. These statistics show that the need for enteral feeding systems is expected to rise over the next years since these disorders are commonly linked to the progressive development of malnutrition. Thus, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving up demand for enteral feeding systems and fueling market expansion.

Increasing Popularity of Home Healthcare

The increase in home healthcare is a significant driver of the growth of the enteral feeding devices market.Home healthcare is becoming more popular as patients seek to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, and healthcare providers seek to reduce hospital stays and healthcare costs.



Enteral feeding devices are particularly well-suited for home healthcare, as they can be used to deliver nutrition directly into the patient’s gastrointestinal tract without the need for intravenous therapy or frequent visits to a healthcare facility.This reduces the risk of infections, complications, and other adverse events associated with hospital stays.



Moreover, enteral feeding devices are becoming increasingly user-friendly and portable, which makes them easier for patients and caregivers to use in the home setting.

Smart Feeding Devices

Smart feeding pumps are designed to deliver precise amounts of nutrition to patients based on their individual needs and to monitor the patient’s condition to prevent complications such as tube blockages or overfeeding.These pumps use algorithms to adjust feeding rates based on factors such as the patient’s weight, age, and nutritional requirements, which helps to improve patient outcomes and reduce the risk of complications.



The ability to remotely monitor patients and adjust feeding schedules and dosages as needed, has made smart feeding pumps an attractive option for healthcare providers and patients.Similarly, Tubeless feeding systems are being developed that use a patch or button attached to the skin to deliver nutrients directly into the stomach or small intestine, eliminating the need for a feeding tube.



Such developments in feeding devices are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of global enteral feeding devices market during the forecast period.

