New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Precision Pest Management Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450635/?utm_source=GNW



Global Precision Pest Management market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028.This can be ascribed to the rising demand for pesticide-free food owing to growing health-conscious population worldwide.



Precision pest management is an advanced technology used in the agriculture field for monitoring crop production.Also, the growing adoption of internet of things devices in agricultural fields and substantial cost savings associated with precision pest management are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.



Also, enhancing the quality of crops and minimizing the negative impacts of pest control on resources will boost the growth of the market in the forecasted period.Similarly, the growing demand for reduced potential environmental problems from pest management will enhance the growth of the market.



This has led to a lot of new product launches for bringing about effective pest management. For instance, In October 2021, Yanmar launched the YV01 autonomous spraying robot, which was developed in cooperation with European vineyards. This is an autonomous spraying robot which can transform the way vineyards operate. This robot uses an advanced spraying system that helps in ensuring that the vines are precisely sprayed with the exact amount of droplets which means less spraying fluids are required.

Growing Demand for Pesticide Free Food

Growing demand for pesticide-free food for maintaining a healthy life is expected to boost the growth of the market in the forecasted period.Precision pest management helps in minimizing the use of pesticides on the field and help in producing food items which are either completely pesticide free or produced using minimal amount of pesticides.



Also, the growing demand for obtaining high yields, especially where the climate is predominantly humid and require fungicides is expected to increase the demand for precision pest management.Additionally, precision pest management helps in managing the crop from weeds, insects, diseases, and other organisms that directly or indirectly damage the crop.



This management system uses different tools and methods to reduce the impacts of pests on crops. So, area-wide pest management is implemented for the prevention of pest outbreaks on a larger spatial resolution where other agricultural plots are included.



Growing Technological Advancement in Agriculture Sector

Growing technological advancement in the agriculture sector such as using sensors-based pest management systems and auto steering and variable rate spraying technologies is expected to boost the market growth in the forecasted period.Also, the growing demand for advanced technologies for helping farmers to cover a large area of their fields in less time and more efficiently will further drive the growth of the market over the years.



The major technologies used in the agriculture sector are smart sensors, GPS, GNSS, auto steering, and guidance technology to maintain crop productivity.These techniques not only reduce the labor cost but also utilize resources in the best possible way and minimize wastage which will demand advanced precision pest management over the years.



In November 2020, Syngenta Crop Production which is a leading global crop-protecting organization launched a product called Spiropidion can be used to protect a wide range of crops from pests that are most damaging and difficult to control.



Market Segmentation

Global precision pest management market is segmented based on technology, solution, application, and region.Based on technology, the market can be divided into Monitoring and Spraying.



Based on the solution, the market can be segmented into Hardware, Software, and, Services.Based on application, the market can be divided into Area-Wide Pest Control and Site-Specific Pest Control.



Regionally, North America dominated the market among Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among the different countries, the United States dominated the Global Precision Pest Management Market on account of the increasing demand for pesticide-free foods in the country.



Recent Development

• In March 2022, Deere & Company introduced See & Spray Ultimate. Farmers can spot-spray non-residual herbicide on weeds among corn, soybeans, and cotton using the factory-installed system. The technology underlying the green-on-green solution was developed by Blue River Technology, an artificial intelligence provider that Deere acquired in 2017.

• In February 2021, Bayer created the biological and pheromone-based crop protection product Vynyty Citrus to control pests on farms. A container called Vynyty Citrus houses an active liquid. It is the only citrus pest control product available on the pest control market that is made using natural pyrethrum and pheromones. Pests are kept at bay by pheromones, which interfere with their mating habits and stop them from reproducing.

Market Players

PrecisionHawk,Inc., EOS Data Analytics, Inc., Deere & Company., BASF SE., AGRIVI Ltd., Kubota Corporation., TeeJet Technologies LLC, Yanmar Co. Ltd., SemiosBio Technologies Inc., Suterra LLC, Topcon Precision Agriculture Pty. Ltd., FlyPard Analytics GmbH, among others are some of the leading players operating in the global precision pest management market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global Precision Pest Management market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Precision Pest Management Market, By Technology:

o Monitoring

o Spraying

• Precision Pest Management Market, By Solution:

o Hardware

o Software

o Services

• Precision Pest Management Market, By Application:

o Area-Wide Pest Control

o Site-Specific Pest Control

• Precision Pest Management Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Precision Pest Management Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450635/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________