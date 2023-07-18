The underwater concrete market size is estimated to be USD 135.7 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 175.8 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3%

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Underwater Concrete Market by Raw material, Application, Laying Techniques And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475685/?utm_source=GNW



• By Raw Material, Precast Concrete accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Out of the three raw materials (concrete, precast concrete, and others), precast concrete is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.Precast Concrete exhibits excellent strength & durability, offers a high degree of design flexibility, high fire resistance, good sound insulation, and exhibits resistance to several environmental factors including weathering, chemical exposure, and abrasion.



Hence, such properties help the precast concrete to be used in marine structures, such as seawalls, breakwaters, harbor structures, jetties, offshore platforms, and other marine infrastructure, etc.

• By Laying Techniques, Tremie method accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Out of the four laying techniques (tremie method, bucket placing, pump method, and others), tremie method is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.The tremie method offers efficient and controlled placement of concrete in underwater conditions.



It involves the use of a tremie pipe, which is lowered into the water with its lower end kept immersed in the concrete.By continuously pouring the concrete from the top of the pipe, the heavier concrete displaces the water, allowing it to flow through the pipe and fill the desired location without significant segregation or washout.



This controlled placement ensures the integrity and quality of the concrete structure.



By Application, offshore wind power generation accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Out of the six applications (Dams & reservoirs, Marine constructions, Underwater repairs, Offshore wind power generation, Tunnels, and others), offshore wind power generation is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for electricity and growing concern towards environmental pollution are the driving factors to construct offshore wind power generation units worldwide.Many countries have significant offshore wind resources that remain untapped.



As technological capabilities improve, deeper waters and areas farther offshore can be developed for wind power generation. This expansion of the offshore wind potential opens up new markets and investment opportunities, contributing to the fast-growing nature of the segment.



Asia Pacific is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the underwater concrete market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant infrastructure development, including the construction of ports, harbors, offshore structures, and underwater tunnels.The increasing maritime trade activities and the need for efficient transportation systems are driving the demand for underwater concrete in the construction of marine infrastructure.



Countries like China, Japan, and Singapore are investing heavily in expanding their port facilities and offshore projects, contributing to the growth of the underwater concrete market in the Asia-Pacific region.

