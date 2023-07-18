Global fecal pancreatic elastase testing market was estimated at a market value of US$ 2.4 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 7.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2028

Wilmington, Delaware, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat , the global fecal pancreatic elastase testing market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions.

There are a number of elements that influence the fecal pancreatic elastase testing market and its development and uptake. A disorder known as pancreatic insufficiency is characterized by the pancreas' insufficient production or release of digesting enzymes. The need for fecal pancreatic elastase testing is being driven by the increased incidence of pancreatic insufficiency, which is frequently linked to diseases such as chronic pancreatitis, cystic fibrosis, and pancreatic cancer.

Market Scope and Report Overview

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global fecal pancreatic elastase testing market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Market intelligence for the global fecal pancreatic elastase testing market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (‘000 units/tons/liters) by various products/services/ equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global fecal pancreatic elastase testing market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Period Covered include data for 2019-2028 along with year-wise demand estimations

The fecal pancreatic elastase testing market report analyzes the market on the basis of global economic situations, regional geopolitics, import-export scenarios, trade duties, market developments, organic and inorganic strategies, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, government policies, new capacity addition, technological advancements, R&D investments, and new market entry, replacement rates, penetration rates, installed base/fleet size, global and regional production capacity, among others.

RationalStat offers market analysis and consulting studies on the basis of dedicated and robust desk/secondary research supported by a strong in-house data repository. In addition, the research leverages data based on the real-time insights gathered from primary interviews. Market estimations and insights are based on primary research (covering more than 240 entities) and secondary research by leveraging international benchmarking.

The global fecal pancreatic elastase testing market report also covers value chain and supply chain analysis that provides in-depth information about the value chain margins and the role of various stakeholders across the value chain. Market dynamics provided in the market study include market drivers, restraints/challenges, trends, and their impact on the market throughout the analysis period.

In the competition analysis section, the global fecal pancreatic elastase testing market provides a detailed competition benchmarking analysis based on the market share of the leading companies/brands/ producers/suppliers, a market structure overview with detailed company profiles of more than 25 players with their financials, product/service offerings, major developments, business models, etc. This enables, clients and report buyers to make strong, precise, and timely decisions.

Explore more about this report - Request for Sample and Scope of the Study

Macroeconomic Scenario and the Impact of COVID-19 on Regional Economic Sentiment

In the latest RationalStat analysis, geopolitical conflicts and inflation are the cited economic risks, while concerns about the volatility across energy sectors prevail in Europe and other parts of the world. Some of the potential risks to the economic growth in the leading regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and other developing regions, are inflation, volatile energy prices, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical instability, labor shortages, rising interest rates, and COVID-19 pandemic.

The global economy experienced heavy headwinds, throughout 2019-2021, as some countries witnessed subdued growth, while other countries continued to grapple with economic slowdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has levied undue pressure across the majority of industries globally and has caused a major economic crisis in the US, India, Italy, the UK, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and many others. Besides, the exit of the UK from the European Union earlier in 2020 and the Russo-Ukraine war in 2022 exacerbated the ever-heightened global uncertainty.

In addition to this, the global economic growth slowed in 2022 to 3.3%, weaker than expected at the end of 2021, mainly weighed down by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the associated cost-of-living crisis in many countries. However, improvement in economic activities during the forecast period is expected. Growth is projected to remain at lower rates in 2023 and 2024, at 2.6% and 2.9% respectively.

Consult our Analyst to discuss the report scope and tailor your requirements-

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players that contribute significantly to the fecal pancreatic elastase testing market growth include Laboratory Corporation of America, DiaSorin, ScheBo Biotech AG, Immundiagnostik AG, Invivo Healthcare, DRG Instruments GMBH, Verisana Laboratories, BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG, CerTest Biotec S.L., and R-Biopharm AG, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global fecal pancreatic elastase testing market based on type, application and region

Global Fecal Pancreatic Elastase Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Type Fecal Pancreatic Elastase ELISA Kits Rapid Fecal Pancreatic Elastase Kits



Global Fecal Pancreatic Elastase Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Application Chronic Pancreatitis Type 1 diabetes Cystic Fibrosis Others



Global Fecal Pancreatic Elastase Testing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Region North America Fecal Pancreatic Elastase Testing Market US Canada Latin America Fecal Pancreatic Elastase Testing Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Fecal Pancreatic Elastase Testing Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Fecal Pancreatic Elastase Testing Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Fecal Pancreatic Elastase Testing Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Fecal Pancreatic Elastase Testing Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Leading Companies and Market Players Laboratory Corporation of America DiaSorin ScheBo Biotech AG Immundiagnostik AG Invivo Healthcare DRG Instruments GMBH Verisana Laboratories BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG CerTest Biotec S.L. R-Biopharm AG



For more information about this https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-fecal-pancreatic-elastase-testing-market/

Key Questions Answered in the Fecal Pancreatic Elastase Testing Report:

What will be the market value of the global fecal pancreatic elastase testing market by 2028?

What is the market size of the global fecal pancreatic elastase testing market?

What are the market drivers of the global fecal pancreatic elastase testing market?

What are the key trends in the global fecal pancreatic elastase testing market?

Which is the leading region in the global fecal pancreatic elastase testing market?

What are the major companies operating in the global fecal pancreatic elastase testing market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Fecal Pancreatic Elastase Testing market?

Explore RationalStat’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage of Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Market

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.