The cordierite market is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% from USD 2.5 billion in 2023

This property makes cordierite suitable for applications where thermal shock resistance is important, such as in catalytic converters and diesel particulate filters. In addition, cordierite has a relatively low density, making components made from this material lightweight. This is beneficial in industries where weight reduction is desired, such as automotive and aerospace, as it can contribute to improved fuel efficiency and overall performance.



Porous cordierite segment is estimated to be the second-fastest growing in terms of value in the cordierite market, during the forecast period

Porous cordierite, also known as cellular or honeycomb cordierite, offers unique advantages and is driven by specific factors.Porous cordierite is widely used in filtration and separation applications due to its excellent porosity and permeability.



It is commonly employed in applications such as hot gas filtration, liquid filtration, and molten metal filtration. The ability of porous cordierite to efficiently capture and retain particles, impurities, and contaminants makes it a preferred choice in these applications.



Ceramic kiln is projected to grow into the second-fastest growing application in the cordierite market, in terms of value.



Cordierite ceramics are commonly used in ceramic kilns due to their excellent thermal properties and high resistance to thermal shock.Cordierite is widely used in the production of kiln shelves, also known as kiln furniture.



Kiln shelves provide a flat and stable surface for stacking and firing ceramic ware in the kiln.Cordierite’s low thermal expansion and high thermal shock resistance make it well-suited for this application, as it can withstand rapid heating and cooling cycles without cracking or warping.



Cordierite ceramics are valued in ceramic kilns for their durability, resistance to thermal shock, and ability to maintain dimensional stability at high temperatures. They play a critical role in creating a controlled and stable environment for firing ceramic ware, ensuring proper heat distribution and minimizing the risk of damage or distortion to the ceramics being fired.



Middle East & Africa is projected to be the second-fastest in the cordierite market during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa is an emerging market for cordierite and is expected to witness good growth in the coming years.The region has experienced significant growth in the automotive industry, with countries like South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates leading the way.



As automotive production and sales increase in the region, the demand for cordierite-based components, such as catalytic converters and diesel particulate filters, also rises.In addition, environmental regulations and emission standards are becoming more stringent in the region to address air pollution and reduce vehicle emissions.



Governments are implementing regulations that require vehicles to meet specific emission limits.Cordierite-based catalytic converters and DPFs play a crucial role in reducing harmful emissions from vehicles and ensuring compliance with these regulations.



The need to meet emission standards drives the demand for cordierite in the region.



Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the sizes of several segments and subsegments of the cordierite market gathered through secondary research.



The breakdown of primary interviews has been given below.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C Level Executives – 20%, Director Level – 10%, Others – 70%

• By Region: North America – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Europe – 30%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, Latin America-10%.

The key players in the cordierite market are DENSO Corporation (Japan), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Corning Inc. (US), TOTO Ltd. (Japan), NGK Insulators (Japan), Vesuvius Plc (UK), Elementis Plc (UK), CoorsTek (US), Unifrax (US), and CeramTec (Germany), among others. The cordierite market report analyzes the key growth strategies, such as partnerships, expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen their market positions.



Research Coverage

This report provides detailed segmentation of the cordierite market and forecasts its market size until 2028.The market has been segmented based on by type (sintered, porous), application (Automotive Parts, Deodorization, Deoxidation Smoke Extraction, Ceramic Kiln, Infrared Radiator, Electrical Insulators, Welding Strip Rings), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America).



A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, partnerships, expansions, and acquisitions associated with the cordierite market.



Key benefits of buying this report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the cordierite market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (growing automotive industry, stringent emission regulations, growing industrial applications, increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions, growth in construction industry, increasing demand for lightweight materials), restraints (high manufacturing costs, competition from substitute materials, limited heat resistance, market volatility and cyclical nature, limited availability of raw materials), opportunities (advancements in ceramic manufacturing technologies, increasing demand in emerging economies, expansion of energy sector), and challenges (regulatory compliance and environmental concerns, complex manufacturing process and quality control) influencing the growth of the cordierite market.

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on cordierite offered by top players in the global cordierite market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and acquisitions in the cordierite market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for cordierite market across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about partnerships, growing geographies, and recent developments in the cordierite market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players

