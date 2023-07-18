The global blockchain interoperability market size is projected to grow from USD 0.3 billion in 2023 to USD 1.0 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 27.2%

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blockchain Interoperability Market by Solution, Application, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475677/?utm_source=GNW



• By vertical, the BFSI segment will grow at the largest market size during the forecast period.



The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector holds the largest market size in the blockchain interoperability market.This is due to the sector’s need for secure data exchange and efficient transactions.



Additionally, blockchain technology provides transparency and enhanced security, making it an ideal solution for the BFSI industry.Moreover, interoperability enables seamless communication between multiple parties operating on different blockchain networks, facilitating cross-border transactions, interbank settlements, and insurance claims processing.



Furthermore, the BFSI sector’s heavy regulation and compliance requirements drive the adoption of blockchain interoperability solutions. Thus, the BFSI segment holds the largest market size during the forecasted period.



North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecasted period.

Due to several key factors, North America is poised to have the largest market size.The region’s growth in this market is driven by the increasing adoption of blockchain technology across industries like healthcare, supply chain management, and finance.



The need for secure and efficient data exchange between different blockchain networks also contributes to the market’s expansion. Moreover, established vendors from North America, including Oracle, R3, LeewayHertz, and GAVS Technologies, offer advanced blockchain interoperability products and services.



The US and Canadian governments also invest a reasonable sum of money in blockchain research and development.Also, the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is actively involved in research and standardization efforts for blockchain interoperability.



Furthermore, government agencies in the region are collaborating with blockchain companies to explore interoperable solutions for digital identity, voting systems, and intellectual property rights management. Thus, these factors account for North America having the largest market size during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant advancements in blockchain interoperability.Major developments include the Interledger Protocol (ILP), which connects various blockchain platforms and payment systems.



The Asia Pacific Blockchain Alliance also promotes blockchain technology adoption and is actively working on projects emphasizing interoperability.Moreover, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Blockchain Initiative facilitates seamless interactions among member states.



Furthermore, the governments in the region, such as Australia, Singapore, and Japan, support blockchain interoperability through dedicated programs and strategies.These efforts recognize the importance of interoperability in unlocking the full potential of blockchain technology across industries and borders.



Thus, the Asia Pacific region has the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains various industry experts’ insights, from suppliers/software developers to OEMs and Tier 1 vendors.



The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-level – 45%, Directors – 35%, and Managers– 25%

• By Region: North America – 35%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Europe – 25%, Middle East & Africa – 5%, Latin America – 5%

The key vendors in the global blockchain interoperability market include Oracle (US), R3 (US), GAVS Technologies (US), LeewayHertz (US), Ontology (Singapore), Inery (Singapore), Fusion Foundation (Singapore), Quant Network (UK), Band Protocol (Thailand), LiquidApps (Israel), LI.FI (Germany), Biconomy (Singapore), Datachain (Japan), RioDeFi (China), Polyhedra Networks (Italy), SupraOracles (US), Orb Labs (US), and ChainPort (Israel).

The study includes in-depth competitive intelligence covering company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report segments the blockchain interoperability market and forecasts its size by solutions (cross-chain bridging, cross-chain APIs, federated or consortium interoperability, and other solutions), applications (dApps, digital assets/NFTs, cross-chain trading & exchange, and cross-chain messaging & data sharing), verticals (BFSI, healthcare, gaming & entertainment, IT & ITeS, telecommunications, food & agriculture, and other verticals), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall blockchain interoperability market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Demand for IBC to enhance growth and efficiency of blockchain technology, development in dApps), restraints (Technical challenges hindering blockchain interoperability, Scalability issues), opportunities (Enhanced collaboration and ecosystem development, Interconnected IoT), and challenges (Interoperability trilemma, Lack of awareness and understanding).

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the blockchain interoperability market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the blockchain interoperability market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the blockchain interoperability market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Oracle (US), R3 (US), GAVS Technologies (US), LeewayHertz (US), Ontology (Singapore), Inery (Singapore), among others in the blockchain interoperability market strategies.

