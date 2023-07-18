The chemiluminescence immunoassay market is valued at an estimated USD 13.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 19.0 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.5%

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market by Product, Technology, Sample, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475676/?utm_source=GNW

Chemiluminescence immunoassay plays a major role in the diagnosis and monitoring of these infectious diseases, driving the growth of the market in this area.



Blood samples segment is projected to witness highest growth rate in the chemiluminescence immunoassay market, by sample type, during the forecast period

The chemiluminescence immunoassay market is segmented into blood, urine, saliva, and other sample types.The blood segment in chemiluminescence immunoassay is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing number of blood donations and the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases also support the growth of the blood samples segment.



According to the WHO, in 2020, over 118.5 million blood donations were collected worldwide. The WHO recommends testing all donated blood for infections before use, especially syphilis, HIV, malaria, HBV, and hepatitis B and C.



Oncology testing segment is projected to register highest growth rate in the chemiluminescence immunoassay market, by application, during the forecast period

The global chemiluminescence immunoassay market is bifurcated into infectious diseases, endocrinology, oncology, bone & mineral disorders, cardiology, blood screening, autoimmune disorders, allergy diagnostics, toxicology, newborn screening, therapeutic drug monitoring, respiratory, neurology, metabolic disorders, gastroenterology, and other applications.Oncology testing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate within the chemiluminescence immunoassay market.



The surge in demand for oncology testing is attributed to various factors such as rise in the incidence of cancer, increasing emphasis on the need for early detection and treatment of cancer, along with measures to increase cancer screening measures.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region chemiluminescence immunoassay market

The global chemiluminescence immunoassay market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Emerging countries in Asia Pacific such as China and India have been investing in developing their healthcare infrastructure, coupled with the presence of large target population. These factors are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for chemiluminescence immunoassay companies operating in this region.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the chemiluminescence immunoassay market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 28%, Tier 2 - 41%, and Tier 3 – 31%

• By Designation: C-level - 30%, D-level - 34%, and Others - 36%

• By Region: North America - 37%, Europe - 28%, Asia Pacific - 20%, Rest of the World- 15%

The key players in this market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), Abbott Laboratories (US), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Diatron (Hungary), Getein Biotech, Inc. (China), Werfen (Spain), QuidelOrtho Corporation (US), EUROIMMUN (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Trivitron Healthcare (India), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), Elabscience (US), Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangsu Zecen Biotech Co., Ltd (China), Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co., Ltd. (China), Daan Gene Co., Ltd. (China), DYNEX TECHNOLOGIES, Inc. (US), Zybio, Inc. (China), Wiener Laboratorios SAIC (Argentina), Tianjin Era Biology Technology Co., Ltd. (China).



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the chemiluminescence immunoassay market by product (consumables and instruments), technology (Chemiluminescence Enzyme Technology (CLEIA), Electrochemiluminescence immunoassay (ECLI), and Microparticle Chemiluminescence Immunoassay), sample type (blood, urine, saliva, and other sample types), application (infectious diseases, endocrinology, oncology, bone & mineral disorders, cardiology, blood screening, autoimmune disorders, allergy diagnostics, toxicology, newborn screening, therapeutic drug monitoring, respiratory, neurology, metabolic disorders, gastroenterology, and other applications), end user (hospitals, clinical laboratories, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology companies and contract research organizations, and other end users), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the chemiluminescence immunoassay market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; acquisitions, agreements. new product launches and approvals, and recent developments associated with the chemiluminescence immunoassay market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the chemiluminescence immunoassay market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall chemiluminescence immunoassay market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (increasing incidences of chronic and infectious diseases, advances in improving the CLIA technologies, rising demand for point-of-care testing (POCT), growth of biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, growing geriatric population, and shift towards personalized medicine), restraints (high cost of CLIA systems and reagents and cross-reactivity and interference), opportunities (high growth prospects in emerging countries and collaborations and partnerships), and challenges (unfavorable reimbursement scenario and lack of skilled professionals) influencing the growth of the chemiluminescence immunoassay market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the chemiluminescence immunoassay market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the chemiluminescence immunoassay market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the chemiluminescence immunoassay market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Seimens Healthineers AG (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), and DiaSorin S.p.A.(Italy), among others in the chemiluminescence immunoassay market strategies.

