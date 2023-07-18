Sophos Firewall Wins Frost & Sullivan’s Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

OXFORD, United Kingdom, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos , a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, today announced that Sophos Firewall has won Frost & Sullivan’s Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the global next-generation firewall (NGFW) industry. Sophos’ firewall offering is recognized for its superior security and innovative capabilities, as well as its scalability and ease of use as part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem .



“The modern threat landscape combined with increasingly complex IT environments has created a perfect storm for organizations that struggle with managing essential security operations on their own,” said Raja Patel, senior vice president of products and managed services at Sophos. “Sophos Firewall ensures organizations don’t have to compromise between industry-best security and performance, even as they grow and expand their infrastructure needs. We’ve engineered an innovative solution with proprietary traffic flow acceleration technology that’s easy to deploy and manage – all while protecting against today’s most advanced threats.”

Sophos Firewall provides a simplified, scalable and secure solution over traditional remote access VPN, and integrates with Sophos ZTNA (zero trust network access) under one unified management platform. According to the report, Sophos Firewall “immediately identifies the latest malware and unknown threats before they can breach the network.” It removes the “burden of choosing between security and performance with its Xstream acceleration engine, which balances data traffic between CPUs to optimize performance and keep the network secure.”

The Sophos Firewall solution is part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which integrates Sophos’ anti-ransomware endpoint solutions , as well as its entire portfolio of products, services and Sophos X-Ops threat intelligence for faster and more contextual and synchronized detection, protection and response. For its unique cybersecurity-as-a-service approach, Frost & Sullivan applauds Sophos for creating “a flexible and highly manageable solution, allowing organizations to choose to which degree they want to handle security operations.”

The Competitive Strategy Leadership Award is a category within Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Awards, which honor industry leaders across global and regional markets for outstanding achievements and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development.