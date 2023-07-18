The global CT/NG testing market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2028 from USD 1.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.6%

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "CT/NG Testing Market by Product, Test Type, Technology, End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475675/?utm_source=GNW

However high prices of CT/NG testing instruments and kits along with scarcity in technicians is likely to hamper the growth of CT/NG testing market.



The assays and kits segment accounted for the highest market share during the forecast period

Based on product, the global CT/NG testing market is segmented into two segments namely, assays & kits and instruments/analyzers.In 2022, the assays & kits segment accounted for the largest share of the CT/NG testing market.



The rising growth of this segment is due to the continuous and high demand of assays & kits in comparison to instruments for diagnosis of the disease. The continuous purchase of assay & kits makes them a high recurring purchase which then directly influences the large size and high growth rate of this product segment.



INAAT accounted for the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on technology, the CT/NG testing market is broadly segmented into INAAT (isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology), PCR (polymerase chain reaction), immunodiagnostics and other technologies.In 2022, the INAAT (isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology) segment held the dominant position in the CT/NG testing market, representing the largest share.



The large share of the INAAT segment can be attributed to several factors such as such as the rising prevalence of CT/NG, the cost benefits of INAAT, turnaround time of INAAT, the need for prompt diagnosis with high accuracy, and the increasing number of blood transfusions and donations.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region CT/NG testing market

Based on the region segmentation, the CT/NG testing market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa.The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Emerging countries in this region have witnessed growth in their GDPs and a rise in disposable income levels.All this leading to increased healthcare spending, healthcare infrastructure modernization, and the rising penetration of clinical laboratory technologies in the Asia Pacific countries.



These factors are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for CT/NG testing companies operating in this region.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (40%), Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (30%)

• By Designation: C-level (27%), Director-level (18%), and Others (55%)

• By Region: North America (51%), Europe (21%), Asia- Pacific (18%), Latin America (6%) and Middle East & Africa(4%)



Prominent companies include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Hologic, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Danaher (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Seegene, Inc. (South Korea), Meridian Bioscience Inc. (US), Binx Health, Inc. (US), Visby Medical, Inc. (US), Geneproof A.S. (Czech Republic), Bioneer Corporation (South Korea), Genetic Signatures (Australia), Microbiologics, Inc. (US), Vircell S.L. (Spain), Sansure Biotech Inc. (China), ELITechGroup (France), Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. (India), Operon S.A. (Spain), Tianlong Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Goffin Molecular Technologies B.V. (Netherlands).



Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the CT/NG testing market by product, testing type, technology, end user, and region.The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the CT/NG testing market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the CT/NG testing market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the CT/NG testing market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall CT/NG testing market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the CT/NG testing market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the CT/NG testing market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the CT/NG testing market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the CT/NG testing market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Hologic, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), among others in the CT/NG testing market strategies.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475675/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________