The global anesthesia equipment marketis projected to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2028 from USD 8.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.7%

There have been several technological advancements in anesthesia equipment in recent years aimed at improving patient safety, increasing efficiency, and reducing the cost of healthcare.



Anesthesia workstations segment accounted for a larger share of the anesthesia devices market

In 2022, the anesthesia workstations segment accounted for a larger share of the anesthesia devices market.This segment is also estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures and technological advancements.



The cardiology will grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the cardiology will grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the growing demand for cardiac surgeries.



Asia Pacific will grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

In 2022, Asia Pacific will grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of this market are the existence of a well-developed healthcare system in Japan with universal health insurance coverage and the focus of countries such as China and India on healthcare infrastructure improvements to serve large populations of patients with critical illnesses, including cancer and tumors.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the anesthesia equipment market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 34%, Tier 2 – 38%, and Tier 3 – 28%

• By Designation: C Level – 26%, Director Level – 35%, Others-39%

• By Region: North America – 17%, Europe – 39%, Asia Pacific – 28%, Middle East – 8%, and Latin America – 8%



The prominent players in the anesthesia equipment market include GE Healthcare (US), Dragerwerk Ag & Co. KGAA (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Ambu AS (Denmark), Medline Industries Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the anesthesia equipment market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as type, disease, technology, route of administration, distribution channel and region.The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various anesthesia equipment available in the market.



The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall anesthesia equipment market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (increasing technological advancements in anesthesia equipment, increasing number of surgeries, growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic disorders), restraints (unfavorable reimbursement scenario and shortage of medical professionals), opportunities (high growth in developing countries), and challenges (low awareness in emerging countries) influencing the growth of the anesthesia equipment market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the anesthesia equipment market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by type, application, end user and region.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global anesthesia equipment market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players like GE Healthcare (US), Dragerwerk Ag & Co. KGAA (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Ambu AS (Denmark), Medline Industries Inc. (US) in the global anesthesia equipment market.

