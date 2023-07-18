The membrane contactor market is projected to grow from USD 290 million in 2023 to USD 394 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2028

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Membrane Contactor Market by Function, Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974267/?utm_source=GNW





By membrane type, the others segment is expected to be the second largest during 2023 to 2028, by value.

The other membrane types include perfluroalkoxy (PFA), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polymethylpentene (PMP), and composites.PFA is a fluoropolymer with good heat stability and strong chemical resistance.



Due to their compatibility with a variety of liquids and gases, PVDF membranes are frequently employed in membrane contactors.PMP is a thermoplastic polymer with great transparency, low density, and good chemical resistance.



It is utilized in membrane contactors for gas-liquid separations, such as the ozone enrichment or carbon dioxide removal. Thus, the growth of others segment can be attributed to such characteristics in manufacturing membrane contactors.

• By application, food processing segment accounted for the second largest market share in 2022.



Water is essential for many phases of food processing, including cleansing, rinsing, and ingredient preparation.Membrane contactors are used in the degassing, contamination removal, and water disinfection steps of the water treatment and purification process.



They help prevent product contamination by ensuring the safety and quality of water used in food preparation. These factors further boost the demand for membrane contactors in food processing applications.

• By region, North America is expected to be the second largest market during 2023 to 2028, by value.



North America is projected to account for the second largest market share from 2023 to 2028.The water & wastewater treatment industry is well-developed in North America.



Government agencies in North America, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the US and Health Canada in Canada, have severe water quality rules in place.Environmental preservation, industrial process safety, and safe and clean drinking water are all goals of these standards.



By effectively separating and treating diverse pollutants, membrane contactors provide effective solutions for achieving these regulatory demands, thus increasing its market share in the region.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 65%, Tier 2 - 20%, and Tier 3 - 15%

• By Designation: C-level Executives - 25%, Directors - 30%, and Others - 45%

• By Region: Asia Pacific - 55%, Europe - 15%, North America - 20%, Middle East & Africa - 3%, South America - 7%



The membrane contactor report is dominated by players, such as 3M (US), Romfil (Germany), JU.CLA.S Srl (Italy), KH TEC GmbH (Germany), Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), PTI Pacific Pty. Ltd. (Australia), EUROWATER (Denmark), Hydro-Elektrik GmbH (Germany), Compact Membrane Systems (US), Veolia Water Technologies (France), Wuhan Tanal Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), and others.



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the membrane contactor market based on membrane type, application, and region.It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies.



It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as investments, expansions, partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, and acquisitions undertaken by them in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the membrane contactor market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (increasing adoption in water & wastewater treatment), restraints (high capital and replacement cost of membranes), opportunities (emerging applications in inkjet printing, ink filling, and coatings), and challenges (technological limitations and optimization) influencing the growth of the membrane contactor market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities in the membrane contactor market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the membrane contactor market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, various production technologies, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the membrane contactor market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players such as 3M (US), Romfil (Germany), JU.CLA.S Srl (Italy), KH TEC GmbH (Germany), Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), PTI Pacific Pty. Ltd. (Australia), EUROWATER (Denmark), Hydro-Elektrik GmbH (Germany), Compact Membrane Systems (US), Veolia Water Technologies (France), Wuhan Tanal Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), among others in the membrane contactor market.

