Get Ready, Canada! A Chance to Attend the Taylor Swift Concert in LA For Only $30 USD!

TORONTO, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calling all Canadian Swifties! Razzall, the renowned Crowd Purchasing™ leader, is set to make your dreams come true with an exclusive opportunity to experience Taylor Swift live in concert.



With no upcoming tour dates in sight, Razzall is taking charge to ensure that Taylor Swift's loyal Canadian fans don't miss out on the excitement. Introducing a groundbreaking Crowd Purchasing™ experience, fans can secure an all-inclusive trip for four to Los Angeles, including VIP Box tickets to Taylor Swift's unforgettable concert on August 7th.

The exclusive Razz package provides unbeatable value: four suite 7E tickets amounting to less than $8 USD per person. This unbeatable value is a must-have for Taylor Swift fans across Canada.

But that's not all – Razzall is taking it up a notch by offering an incredible $5,500 USD credit towards flights and accommodation, ensuring your trip is as unforgettable as the concert itself, and opening it up for any fans across Canada.

"We couldn't bear to see disappointed Canadian Swifties, so we've created something truly spectacular," said Joe Rubini, CEO of Razzall. "Our mission is to turn dreams into an unforgettable adventure at an affordable price."

Here's the deal: Participate in the crowd purchasing Razz for the Taylor Swift experience at Razzall.com. Purchase a spot for an unbelievable $30 USD, and when all spots are sold, an independent randomizer will select one lucky purchaser. If you are chosen, you will receive four Taylor Swift concert tickets along with $5,500 travel credit.

Founded in 2018 and based out of Toronto, ON, Razzall Inc. is revolutionizing ecommerce with its auction-style website and application that has been live for three years. Razzall has trademarked Crowd Purchasing, where a group of individuals purchase an item for a fraction of the cost, putting the buying power back into consumer's hands. Razzall also opens the sale of tickets and items to individual sellers and verified third parties such as Karmatickets.ca . Razzall is verified, transparent, fun and taking ecommerce by storm. https://razzall.com/

