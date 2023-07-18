The global Sintered Steel Market size is estimated to be USD 24.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 29.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2023 and 2028

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sintered Steel Market by Type, Process, End-Use, Application, & Region - Global Forecast 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822863/?utm_source=GNW

Sintered steel, produced through this method, is characterized by its strength, wear resistance, and dimensional accuracy. It finds applications in diverse sectors such as automotive, aerospace, machinery, power generation, and consumer goods. Popular sintered steel products include gears, bearings, pistons, engine components, cutting tools, and various parts for appliances and electronics.

The growth and dynamics of the sintered steel market are influenced by factors such as industrial expansion, technological advancements, and demand from end-use industries.The market is primarily driven by the demand for lightweight and cost-effective materials, the increasing need for high-performance components, and the growing environmental concerns.



It is a competitive market, with numerous global manufacturers and suppliers.

The future prospects for the sintered steel market remain positive due to its inherent advantages over traditional materials, ongoing research and development activities, and the continuous growth of end-use sectors. However, the market dynamics can be influenced by factors such as fluctuating prices of raw materials, regulatory changes, and the emergence of alternative materials.



Electrical Sector to be the fastest growing end-use sector during the forecast period

Sintered steel is crucial in the electrical industry due to its unique properties and diverse applications.It provides reliable electrical connections with its excellent conductivity and endurance.



Its superior magnetic qualities make it an ideal core material for transformers and inductors, ensuring efficient energy transfer.Sintered steel is used in special electric motors, electromagnetic device cores, and electronic components, offering high permeability, low magnetic coactivity, and suitable hardness and ductility for machine vibrations.



It finds application in electrical motor components, electronic devices, appliances, and household equipment, providing strength and dimensional stability.Sintered steel is also utilized in electrical switches and circuit breakers, offering durability and reliability.



Overall, the versatility and reliability of sintered steel make it indispensable in the electrical sector, supporting the efficient operation of various electrical devices and systems.



The Engines Segment is projected to be the largest growing Application segment in Sintered steel Market

Sintered steel is integral to engines, providing various applications and significant advantages.It is widely used in the manufacturing of engine components such as pulleys, gears, camshafts, sprockets, crankshafts, and valve train parts.



By offering exceptional strength, wear resistance, and durability, sintered steel ensures optimal engine performance and efficient power transmission.Its dimensional accuracy and reliability contribute to smooth and effective engine operation.



Sintered steel is a critical component in the automotive industry, enhancing engine effectiveness, reducing weight, improving fuel efficiency, and prolonging component lifespan.



APAC accounts for the largest share in Sintered steel Market by region

In 2022, APAC held the largest market share in the Sintered steel Market, followed by North America and Europe.Emerging economies like India and China are projected to drive demand due to the growth of the automotive and electrical industries.



The market is expected to expand further due to rapid economic growth and government initiatives promoting sustainable manufacturing solutions.APAC is the fastest-growing region economically and in terms of population.



It accounted for a significant portion of global GDP and GDP growth in the past decade. The region’s large population creates a substantial customer base for automotive, industrial, electrical and construction end-use sectors, driving the growth of the sintered steel market.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and sub-segments and information gathered through secondary research.



The break-up of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 50%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation – C level Executives – 40%, Director level – 20%, and Others* – 40%

• By Region – North America – 20%, Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe – 20%, South America – 15%, and Middle East & Africa – 5%.

Notes: *Others include sales, marketing, and product managers.



Notes: Tier 1: >USD 5 Billion; Tier 2: USD 1 Billion– USD 5 Billion; and Tier 3:

Companies Covered: The companies profiled in this market research report include Sumitomo Electric Industries Limited (Japan), GKN Powder Metallurgy (UK), Samvardhana Motherson Group (India), Resonac (Japan), The Miba Group (US), ASCO Sintering Co. (US), Schunk Sinter Metals (Germany), AMES Sintering Metallic Components (Spain), and Sintercom India Ltd. (India) and others.



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the sintered steel market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, process, application, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to improve their position in the sintered steel market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market share the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall sintered steel Market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Cost-effectiveness, excellent physical properties and increased product shelf life, Growing population and increasing urbanization, Increasing demand form end-use industries, and Expansion of e-commerce industry), restraints (Volatile prices of raw materials, Easy availability of substitutes) opportunities (Upcoming regulations and government support), and challenges (Recyclability of aluminum foils) influencing the growth of the sintered steel market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the sintered steel market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the sintered steel market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the sintered steel market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Sumitomo Electric Industries Limited (Japan), GKN Powder Metallurgy (UK), Samvardhana Motherson Group (India), Resonac (Japan), The Miba Group (US), ASCO Sintering Co. (US), Schunk Sinter Metals (Germany), AMES Sintering Metallic Components (Spain), and Sintercom India Ltd. (India) among others in the sintered steel market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822863/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________