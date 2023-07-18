SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Acquisition of CIRCOR International, Inc. by KKR & Co. Inc.

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) ("CIR" or the "Company") stock prior to June 4, 2023.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the acquisition of CIR by KKR & Co. Inc. ("KKR"). As a result of the merger, KKR will acquire all outstanding shares of CIR common stock for $49 per share in cash. The CIR merger investigation concerns whether the Board of CIR has harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into the transaction with KKR, and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

