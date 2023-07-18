The global advanced ceramics market size is estimated to be USD 11.2 billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 15.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1%

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advanced Ceramics Market by Material, Application, End-Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04718607/?utm_source=GNW

The application of these ceramics helps in reducing energy consumption and pollution.

One of the key advantages of advanced ceramics lies in their exceptional strength and hardness.These materials exhibit superior mechanical properties, enabling them to withstand extreme conditions and resist wear and tear.



Their high strength-to-weight ratio makes them ideal for applications where lightweight yet durable materials are required. For example, in aerospace engineering, advanced ceramics are used to manufacture components such as turbine blades, heat shields, and thermal insulators, enhancing the efficiency and performance of aircraft.

Another notable advantage of advanced ceramics is their exceptional heat resistance and thermal stability.These ceramics can withstand high temperatures without deformation or structural degradation, making them invaluable in applications involving extreme heat, such as in gas turbines, furnaces, and kilns.



Their ability to retain their mechanical properties even at elevated temperatures allows for increased energy efficiency, extended component lifetimes, and improved overall system performance.

Alumina ceramics is the largest segment of the advanced ceramics market, by material“

Alumina ceramics led the advanced ceramics market, accounting for more than quarter of the overall market in terms of value in 2022.One of the primary advantages of alumina ceramics is their outstanding mechanical strength and hardness.



These ceramics exhibit excellent resistance to wear and abrasion, making them ideal for applications where components are subjected to high stress and friction. Their superior hardness allows alumina ceramics to maintain their structural integrity even in harsh environments, ensuring long-lasting performance and reliability.



Monolithic ceramics accounted for the largest market share amongst other applications in the advanced ceramics market

The advanced ceramics market was dominated by the monolithic ceramics segment in 2022, in terms of value.Advanced ceramics find application in monolithic ceramics for electrical insulation purposes.



Ceramics such as alumina and steatite offer high dielectric strength and low electrical conductivity, making them ideal for manufacturing insulating components. These ceramics are used in the production of electrical insulators, circuit boards, and high-voltage applications where effective electrical isolation is necessary to prevent electrical breakdown and ensure reliable operation.



Electrical & electronics is expected to be the largest advanced ceramics consumer amongst all end-use industries

Electrical & electronics is the largest end-use industry of advanced ceramics.Ceramic-based components are essential in products such as smartphones, computers, televisions, and automotive electronics.



Advanced ceramics are used in manufacturing various electronics components, including capacitors, insulators, integrated circuit packages, piezoelectric components, transistor dielectrics, magnets, cathodes, superconductors, high voltage bushings, and antennas.Ceramic components possess good insulation, piezoelectric & dielectric properties, and superconductivity, which make them highly preferred in the electronics industry.



Ceramic capacitors have experienced rapid growth lately due to strong demand from mobile devices and communications.



Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing region in advanced ceramics market

Asia Pacific was the largest market for advanced ceramics in 2022.One of the key factors driving the growth of advanced ceramics in the Asia Pacific is the rapid industrialization and urbanization observed in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India.



These nations have become major manufacturing hubs and are investing heavily in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and healthcare.Advanced ceramics, with their exceptional properties and versatility, have found extensive applications in these industries, driving the demand for advanced ceramic materials.



Furthermore, the rising focus on renewable energy sources in the Asia Pacific region has spurred the demand for advanced ceramics in the production of energy-efficient components. Ceramics such as silicon carbide and aluminum nitride are used in the manufacturing of power electronics, solar panels, and energy storage.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C Level– 20%, D-level – 10%, And Other Level – 70%

• By Region: North America – 20%, APAC – 30%, Europe – 30%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, South America-15%.

The advanced ceramics market is dominated by a few globally established players such as e Kyocera Corporation (Japan), CeramTec (US), CoorsTek (US), Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials (US), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), and 3M (US).



Research Coverage:

The report covers the advanced ceramics market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa), material (alumina, silicon carbide, titanate, zirconia), application (monolithic ceramic, ceramic coating, ceramic matrix composites, ceramic filters), end-use industry (electrical & electronics, transportation, medical, environmental, chemical, defense & security).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the advanced ceramics market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the advanced ceramics market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Key benefits of buying this report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the advanced ceramics market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of drivers (Increasing demand from electronics & medical industry), restraints (Volatile raw material prices), opportunities (advancement in nanotechnologies) and challenges (production cost of advanced ceramics) influencing the growth of advanced ceramics market.

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on advanced ceramics market offered by top players in the global market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the advanced ceramics market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for advanced ceramics market across regions.

• Market Capacity: Production capacities of companies producing advanced ceramics are provided wherever available with upcoming capacities for the market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the advanced ceramics market

