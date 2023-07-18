The global cell analysis market is projected to reach USD 33.9 Billion by 2028 from USD 20.2 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.9%

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Analysis Market by Product & Service, Technique, Process, End User - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03571246/?utm_source=GNW





The reagents & consumables segment dominates the cell analysis market through the study period of 2021-2028.



Based on product & service, the global cell analysis market is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, accessories, software, and services.The reagents & consumables segment represented largest market share for the year 2022, in cell analysis market.



Availability of affordable consumables and reagent solutions is expected to drive the cell-based research activtites, further strengthening the market growth. Use of unique reagents & consumables in flow cytometry-based cell analysis is expected to further propel the segment growth.



The high content screening (HCS) segment is set to register the highest growth in the cell analysis market from 2023-2028.



Based on technique, the global cell analysis market is segmented into flow cytometry, PCR, cell microarrays, microscopy, spectrophotometry, high-content screening (HCS), and other techniques.HCS The high content screening technique is a combination of analytical approaches and high-throughput automated imaging that aids in extraction of single-cell data which is multi-parametric in nature.



Moreover, expanding applications of HCS in drug discovery applications are expected to contribute to the robust growth of this segment.



North America generated highest revenue in cell analysis market in 2022.

Geographically, the cell analysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the cell analysis market.



US being the key revenue contributor to this region, exhibits a strong network of prominent industry players leading to market maturity in this region. Further, active role of the government to encourage academic & research activities create lucrative opportunities in this region, intensifying competition in the North America cell analysis market.



