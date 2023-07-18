SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Acquisition of Syneos Health Inc. by a consortium of private investment firm affiliates composed of Elliott Investment Management, Patient Square Capital, and Veritas Capital

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Syneos Health Inc. (“SYNH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYNH) stock prior to May 9, 2023.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the acquisition of SYNH. As a result of the merger, SYNH stockholders are anticipated to receive only $43.00 per share in cash, well below the 52-week high of $79.77 per share. The SYNH merger investigation concerns whether the Board of SYNH has harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into the transaction with a consortium of private investment firm affiliates composed of Elliott Investment Management, Patient Square Capital, and Veritas Capital, and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://zlk.com/mna2/syneos-health-inc-shareholder-investigation-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

