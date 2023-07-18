there are roughly 83.2 million people in Germany. Out of these, 16.2 million people are aged above 67, and it is projected that by 2040

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Bio-Implants Market By Type, By Material, By Origin, By End-User, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475859/?utm_source=GNW



Europe bio-implants market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2024-2028.The continuous technological advancements in the manufacturing of bio-implants, as well as the high prevalence of various disease conditions such as neurological disorders, dental problems, cardiovascular diseases, and orthopedic problems, among others, are projected to facilitate the growth of the market.



Rising dental problems such as dental caries, injury-related damage, periodontal disease, and others are surging the demand for bio-implants.In addition to this, growing awareness regarding the effectiveness of cosmetic implants is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The increasing number of dentists performing various dental procedures in the country has significantly increased the demand for dental implants.According to Eurostat, the total number of dentists in Germany was around 71,040 as of 2019.



A rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries is likely to support the growth of the Europe bio-implants market. Furthermore, increasing research and development activities along with heavy investments for the research are propelling the market’s growth. An increase in the number of hospitals and surgical centers in the country is expected to create new market opportunities in the forthcoming years.

Rising Prevalence of Various Diseases

Increasing incidences of various diseases such as neurological, orthopedic, spinal, cardiovascular, and other chronic health diseases are likely to augment the growth of the market in the upcoming years.The rising elderly population in the country is a major reason for the growing demand for bio-implants.



This is because as age progress, the risk of developing various chronic diseases, oral diseases, fractures, bone disorders, and others is high. As per the German Federal Statistical Office report, in 2022, there are roughly 83.2 million people in Germany. Out of these, 16.2 million people are aged above 67, and it is projected that by 2040, the number will rise to 21.4 million.

Technological Advancements

Over the past few years, there have been various developments and improvements in technology in the healthcare sector, such as laser technology, computer-aided implant dentistry, 3D printing, spinal navigation technology, and nanotechnology are expected to drive the growth of the market.These developments are significantly enhancing the biocompatibility of the products.



For instance, in 2021, botiss launched a new generation of dental biomaterials called the NOVAMag regeneration system, which provides an option for those dentists who are looking for a biomaterial that is mechanically strong yet entirely resorbable and is swapped with bone over time. Also, increasing investments by the public as well as private sectors for the development of advanced technology is fuelling the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

Europe bio-implants market is segmented based on type, material, origin, end-user, company, and country.Based on type, the market is categorized into cardiovascular bioimplants, dental bioimplants, orthopedic bioimplants, spinal bioimplants, and ophthalmology bioimplants.



Based on cardiovascular bioimplants, the market is further categorized into pacing devices and stents.Based on orthopedic, the market is further divided into trauma, hip, knee, and orthobiologics.



Based on material, the market is bifurcated into metallic biomaterials, ceramic biomaterials, polymers biomaterials, alloys, and natural biomaterials.Based on origin, the market is categorized into autograft, allograft, synthetic, and others.



Based on end-user, the market is divided into hospitals & clinics, specialty centers, and others.

Market Players

Medtronic Plc., St. Jude Medical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Gore (WL) & Associates Incorporated, Abbott Laboratories, Braun (B.) Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Orthofix Holdings, Inc., and Wright Medical Group N.V. are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



