Middle East & North Africa Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market By Animal, By Product, Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F

Middle East & North Africa Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market will grow in the coming years with an impressive CAGR.The growing affection for pets and increased public knowledge of animal health will both contribute to the growth of the Middle East and North Africa Veterinary Pharmaceuticals market.



Additionally, an increase in infectious disorders is expected to promote market expansion in the upcoming years.

Additionally, expanding livestock production, increased meat consumption, and an increase in the incidence of zoonotic illness are driving the growth of the Middle East & North America Veterinary Pharmaceuticals market in the coming years.

In the upcoming years, the Middle East and North Africa Veterinary Pharmaceuticals market might face challenges from high costs connected with animal services, a lack of infrastructure, rising costs associated with animal testing, and strict restrictions surrounding the use of antibiotics.



Increasing Cases of Infectious Diseases in Animals



The main threat to livestock health is infectious diseases through rickettsia, viruses, bacteria, and fungus.Some protozoan diseases exhibit similar symptoms to infectious diseases and are frequently categorized.



Consumption of contaminated food or water with pathogenic (disease-causing) microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites is the main cause of infectious disorders.After entering the body, they typically start to cause symptoms in the gastrointestinal tract.



Contamination is a possibility along the entire food chain, from farm to fork, necessitating management and prevention.Animal diseases are brought on by bacteria, viruses, parasites, fungus, malnutrition, chemical poisons, etc.



The Middle East & North Africa market is expected to grow more quickly in the next years due to the rising occurrence of infectious diseases in animals.



Increasing the Adoption of Pets

To aid animals in need of food and shelter, many people are adopting dogs.Pet rescue organizations and animal shelters are overflowing with contented, healthy animals waiting for a home.



One strategy to combat puppy mills is pet adoption.Pet owners who purchase animals from a pet shop, an online vendor, or a flea market are, moreover, purchasing a dog from a puppy mill.



Factory-style breeding operations known as puppy mills prioritize financial gain over the well-being of the canines.Puppy mill animals are kept in abhorrently deficient conditions with inadequate medical attention; as a result, they frequently have severe illnesses and behavioral problems.



The growth of the Middle East & North Africa Veterinary Pharmaceuticals market in the anticipated years is being supported by rising concerns over pet adoption and increased awareness of animal healthcare.



Market Segmentation

Middle East & North Africa Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market can be segmented by animal and product.Based on the animal segment, the market can be further divided into livestock animals, poultry, and pets.



Based on livestock animals, the market is subdivided into equine, bovine & camel, ovine, and caprine.Based on poultry, the market is subdivided into breeders and broilers.



Based on pets, the market is subdivided into canine and feline.Based on product, the market is divided into antibacterial, anthelmintics, anticoccidials, anti-inflammatories, metabolic enhancers, and nutritional supplements.



Based on antibacterial, the market is further subdivided into water-soluble powder, oral solutions, feed premixes, injectables, and others. Based on anthelmintics, the market is further sub-segmented into oral powder, oral suspensions, injectables, and others. Based on anticoccidials, the market is further subdivided into oral solutions, feed premixes, and others.



Market Players

United Company For Veterinary Medicines Industry (UNIVET), MSD Animal Health, Al Mutawwaj Veterinary Pharmaceutical Industries, Boehringer Ingelheim Ltd., VAPCO Manufacturing CO. Ltd., AlQuds Pharmaceutical Group, Megavet Veterinary Medicine LLC, The Arab Pesticides and Veterinary Drugs Mfg.Co (Mobedco), Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries, and Virbac Group are some of the leading players operating in the Middle East & North Africa Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Middle East & North Africa Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Middle East & North Africa Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market, By Animal:

o Livestock Animals (Equine, Bovine & Camel, Ovine, Caprine)

o Poultry (Breeders, Broilers)

o Pets (Canine, Feline)

• Middle East & North Africa Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market, By Product:

o Antibacterial (Water Soluble Powder, Oral Solutions, Feed Premixes, Injectables, Others)

o Anthelmintics (Oral Powder, Oral Suspensions, Injectables, Others)

o Anticoccidials (Oral Solutions, Feed Premixes, Others)

o Anti-inflammatories

o Metabolic Enhancers

o Nutritional Supplements



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Middle East & North Africa Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

