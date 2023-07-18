New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Logistics Automation: Global Market Outlook" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475697/?utm_source=GNW

Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2023 through 2028.



Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, function, and industry.



The report also focuses on the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.The report explains the current trends in the global logistics automation market.



The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major players in the market.



Report Includes:

- A brief general outlook of the global markets for logistics automation

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global logistics automation market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by component, function, industry vertical, and region

- Discussion of major growth drivers and challenges, technology updates, and various macroeconomic variables influencing the market for AI consulting services as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)

- Identification of the key players operating in the logistics automation market, and analysis of their competitive landscape based on recent developments, segmental revenues and operational integration

- Company profiles of the major global players operating in the industry



Summary:

Logistics automation refers to the incorporation and integration of diverse technologies and solutions to automate and optimize logistics and supply chain operations.It includes robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics, among other innovations.



Logistics automation aims to increase productivity, reduce costs, improve accuracy, and expedite processes throughout the entire supply chain, including warehousing, transportation, inventory management, and order fulfillment.It provides opportunities for businesses to attain faster, more reliable, and more sustainable logistics operations, thereby gaining a market advantage.



The global logistics automation market was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2022. It is estimated that the revenue will grow to $REDACTED billion during the forecast period.



The global logistics automation market is segmented based on device component, function, industry, and geographical region.The component segment has been categorized into hardware, software and services.



Based on component, the hardware segment dominates the global logistics automation market and was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2022. The hardware segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%, and it is forecast to reach $REDACTED billion by the end of 2028.



Based on function, the logistics automation market has been segmented into warehouse and storage management and transportation management. Warehouse and storage management holds the largest global market value, with about $REDACTED billion in 2022, and will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%.



By geography, the logistics automation market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World (RoW).The North America region is currently the most dominant market for the global logistics automation market.



In 2022, total revenue from the North America logistics automation market reached $REDACTED billion with a 39.8% share of the global logistics automation market. The presence of leading global companies, robust technology infrastructure, and high adoption of advanced technologies are key factors driving the North American market. Following North America, the Asia-Pacific market for logistics automation was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2022, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion by the end of 2028

