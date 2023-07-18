The Global Comic Book Publishing Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3778.35 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.88% during the forecast period

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Comic Book Publishing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475821/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the comic book publishing market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing availability of comic books on e-commerce sites, growing demand for digital comic books, and successful adaptation of comic books into tv serials and movies.



The comic book publishing market is segmented as below:

By Genre

• Science-fiction

• Manga

• Superhero

• Non-fiction

• Others



By Platform

• Non-digital

• Digital



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the new launches of comic books as one of the prime reasons driving the comic book publishing market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of pods and a growing number of partnerships among market vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading comic book publishing market vendors that include AfterShock Media, Ahoy Comics LLC, Archie Comics Publications Inc., Aspen MLT Inc., Black Mask Studios, Boom Entertainment Inc., Creative Mind Energy LLC, DMG Entertainment Inc., Dynamic Forces Inc., Embracer Group AB, Fantagraphics, Humanoids Inc., Idea and Design Works LLC, Image Comics Inc., Lion Forge Animation, Rebellion Group Holdings Ltd., Scout Comics and Entertainment Holdings Inc., The Walt Disney Co., Warner Bros Discovery Inc., and Zenescope Entertainment Inc.. Also, the comic book publishing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

