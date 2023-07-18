Ecobonus Revolutionizes Recycling with Innovative Reward System

SATU MARE, ROMANIA, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecobonus, a leading startup in the sustainable technology industry, is proud to announce its groundbreaking solution to bridge the gap between individuals and recycling companies. With a unique reward system, Ecobonus aims to incentivize and motivate people to actively participate in recycling efforts while making a positive impact on the environment.









Recognizing the need for a more engaging and rewarding recycling experience, Petrovan Dragos, CEO of Ecobonus, stated, "We saw a significant gap between individuals' willingness to recycle and the limited interaction with recycling companies. That's why we created Ecobonus, a platform that not only rewards people for recycling but also provides a seamless connection between individuals and recycling companies."





The innovative concept behind Ecobonus has been likened to "Uber for trash," as it revolutionizes the way people view recycling. By turning the mundane act of recycling into a gamified experience, Ecobonus aims to inspire individuals to actively participate in recycling activities and earn rewards in the form of cryptocurrency. The company's motto, "Turn trash into cash," encapsulates its commitment to incentivizing sustainable behaviors.





Please note that the product you are currently viewing is a prototype and is subject to potential changes.







Amjad Alkamyani, CMO of Ecobonus, expressed his view on the project's expansion, stating, "The Middle East needs a solution like Ecobonus, and we are already in talks to implement our platform here. We are excited about the potential to make a significant impact on recycling practices in this region. We are also looking to build a dedicated team in the UAE to expedite the process and ensure a successful launch."

Ecobonus boasts a diverse and talented team with professionals from Romania, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Greece, Australia, and the United States of America. One of our lead members brings over 17 years of experience in the recycling industry, ensuring that our platform is designed to address the specific needs and challenges of the recycling ecosystem. This wealth of expertise and global perspective enables us to create a practical and effective solution for a more sustainable future.





Currently Ecobonus is gearing up for its public presale of the Ecobonus token ($ECB), scheduled to launch by the end of July. This presale will provide an opportunity for individuals to participate in the project and contribute to the growth of the platform.(You can find more informations on website)





As part of its comprehensive solution, Ecobonus will introduce a user-friendly mobile application that empowers individuals to track their recycling progress, access rewards in cryptocurrency, and engage with the community. The app will serve as a central hub for users to manage their recycling activities and explore the various features offered by the platform.





One of the most exciting features of the Ecobonus platform is its gamified marketplace. Users will have the opportunity to purchase unique and valuable items such as NFTs (non-fungible tokens), bins, and even build their own smart recycling centers. This gamified approach aims to make recycling a fun and interactive experience while fostering a sense of community among users.





About Ecobonus





Ecobonus is a pioneering startup focused on revolutionizing the recycling industry through innovative technologies and rewarding incentives. By creating a seamless connection between individuals and recycling companies, Ecobonus aims to encourage sustainable behaviors and make a lasting positive impact on the environment.





https://ecobonus.io/

