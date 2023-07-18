The Global Securities Exchanges Market is forecasted to grow by USD 34.5 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.65% during the forecast period

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Securities Exchanges Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475818/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the securities exchanges market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for investment opportunities, increasing demand for ETFs, and growing globalization and cross-border investing.



The securities exchanges market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Market platforms

• Capital access platforms

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing focus on sustainable and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing as one of the prime reasons driving the securities exchanges market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing popularity of online trading platforms and increasing focus on education and participation of individual investors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading securities exchanges market vendors that include ASX Ltd., BSE Ltd., Deutsche Borse AG, DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET PJSC, Euronext N.V., Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie S.A, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd., Intercontinental Exchange Inc., Japan Exchange Group Inc., JSE Ltd., London Stock Exchange Group plc, Moscow Exchange, Nasdaq Inc., National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Shanghai Stock Exchange, SIX Group Ltd., Tadawul Group, Taiwan Stock Exchange Corp., The Korea Exchange, and TMX Group Ltd.. Also, the securities exchanges market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

