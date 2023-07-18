The Virtual Cards Market is forecasted to grow by USD 132.23 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.56% during the forecast period

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Virtual Cards Market in Europe 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475816/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high adoption of contactless payment solutions, increasing internet penetration, and a focus on high customer satisfaction.



The virtual cards market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

• B2B virtual cards

• B2C remote payment virtual cards

• B2C POS virtual cards



By Application

• Business use

• Consumer use



This study identifies the growing new developments as one of the prime reasons driving the virtual cards market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of NFC-based payment technology and the integration of virtual cards with blockchain technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the virtual cards market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Virtual cards market sizing in Europe

• Virtual cards market forecast in Europe

• Virtual cards market industry analysis in Europe



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading virtual cards market in Europe vendors that include Aion SA, Apple Inc., Bank of China Ltd., Barclays PLC, Bharti Airtel Ltd., bunq B.V., Capital One Financial Corp., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Global Payments Inc., Klarna Bank AB, Marqeta Inc., Mastercard Inc., Monese Ltd., Paysafe Ltd., Qonto, Revolut Ltd., Sabre Corp., State Bank of India, Stripe Inc., and WEX Inc.. Also, the virtual cards market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

