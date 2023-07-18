UPDATE -- Greystone Provides $42 Million in Fannie Mae DUS® Financing for Multifamily Property in Louisville, Kentucky

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $42,257,000 Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting & Servicing (DUS®) loan for a 286-unit multifamily property in Louisville, Kentucky. The financing was originated by Anthony Cristi, Managing Director at Greystone, on behalf of 800 City Apartments LLC.



Constructed in 1963, 800 Tower Apartments in Jefferson County is a 29-story high-rise building offering studios, as well as one- and two-bedroom units. The $42,257,000 non-recourse, fixed-rate financing carries a ten-year term and 30-year amortization, with three years of interest-only payments.

“At Greystone, we work through the nuances of every project to ensure that our clients get financing that helps them achieve their vision for their property,” said Mr. Cristi. “Greystone’s extensive multifamily lending platform and industry expertise means we deliver solutions where others fall short.”

“Our Greystone team’s creativity and diligence resulted in a financing solution that addressed all of our needs,” said Mr. Mordichai Weiss, principal of the borrower. “The experience was exceptional at every phase of the transaction and we look forward to working with them in the future.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

