The Global Geriatric Medicines Market is forecasted to grow by USD 44.85 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period

The report on the geriatric medicines market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a growing geriatric population, demand for personalized medicine, and an increase in government and NGO supports for the elderly.



The geriatric medicines market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital pharmacies

• Retail pharmacies

• Online pharmacies



By Type

• Analgesics

• Antidiabetics

• Antihypertensives

• Statins

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rise in therapeutic approaches as one of the prime reasons driving the geriatric medicines market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic partnerships and acquisitions and active role-play of senior citizens in monitoring their health remotely will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the geriatric medicines market covers the following areas:

• Geriatric medicines market sizing

• Geriatric medicines market forecast

• Geriatric medicines market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading geriatric medicines market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Sanofi. Also, the geriatric medicines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

